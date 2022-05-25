Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Elon Musk has a habit of saying things which cause some folk more than a little discomfort.

Take his recent purchase of Twitter. A letter by more than twenty-six leftist groups, urged advertisers to boycott it if Musk took over. They include organizations with links to George Soros, Hilary Clinton and the European Union (Ooo! HUGE surprise.)

Advertisement



After her defeat in 2016, Mrs. Clinton spoke forcefully about the need for her party to examine the role of social media. The hint was clear that Facebook, Twitter, et al., better get firmly in line, meaning the left side of the line. Almost all immediately did.

It didn’t really need too much persuasion; they were almost all on that side anyway. Hilary and her buddies were just outraged that they weren’t more explicit about it.

Then a few weeks ago disaster struck, Elon Musk bought Twitter and started tweeting several patently obvious truths, like the fact Twitter has a clear Leftist bias and many others.

My personal favorite was his revelation that Twitter’s sample size of checks to reveal “automated” users (bots) was just 100 accounts. Yes folks! You read that right – One Hundred.

Twitter has 465.1 million users! I bet you thought they probably checked a few hundred thousand accounts, eh? Well don’t forget that good ole left-wing bias.

Cue outrage, panic and hissy fits from the Democrat’s “Thought Police” and risible claims that Musk posed an existential threat to Democracy, motherhood and apple pie. If you’re a fan of Marvel Comics, think of Thanos and you will get an idea of the scale of the threat the left believes Elon Musk poses.

Twitter’s new owner seems unfazed and promptly tweeted…

“Who funds these organizations that want to control your access to information? Let’s investigate.”

In that tweet he added five words that must have driven Hilary and the rest of Wokedom apoplectic, “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”

This is of course great news for Jews, or at least Jews who identify with their people.

A recent opinion piece by the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board was entitled “Biden’s Middle East Opportunity.” It pointed to today’s Left and the essential anti-Israel requirement for membership. They wrote that, “Ideologically, an increasingly “woke” and anti-Zionist Western liberalism alienates many Israelis.”

Wow! Ya think?

But it’s not just Zionists and Israelis that the Left has in its sights; it’s Jews… at least the kind of Jews who identify with their people.

Another recent WSJ editorial was entitled, “Californian Parents Say No to Anti-Semitic Ethnic Studies.”

The paper explained that a group of school parents and teachers filed a federal lawsuit challenging the adoption of an antisemitic and anti-Zionist curriculum in Los Angeles Public Schools.

A left-wing organization had rushed to exploit a Governor Gavin Newsom law that requires all public-school students to complete a course in “Ethnic Studies.” This, Newsom said, was enacted in order to, “build a more just society.”

But the WSJ said that the Left’s “Ethnic Studies” was from its inception, nothing to do with social justice. It was and is “about attacking the United States, Capitalism and Zionism.”

Obviously, these are historical targets of the far left. Less recognized is that other critical target, Jews.

California’s new “Ethnic Studies” course only recognizes four ethnicities: Native Americans, Black Americans, Latinos and Asian-Americans/Americans Islanders. Included in that last category are Arabs but not Jews!

That’s that other target from the Leftist canon, a visceral denial bordering on hysteria that Jews (even Sephardi Jews) are people of “color” or in fact have an ethnicity at all.

They will happily cite pseudo-scientific anti-Jewish claims of the kind the Nazis favored. Nazi race theory claimed Jews have different shaped skulls to “Aryans” and in fact can be identified by this and other physiological “differences.” Such assertions could naturally only convince someone with the IQ of a toothbrush… or who already hates Jews.

The Left cite publications and books that claim that Jews are descended from European Khazars. We are therefore whites who share the collective guilt of all white peoples for colonialism, slavery, climate change and every other societal malaise.

Yet, it’s another aspect of this sinister attempt to hijack the minds of California’s youth that reveals another signature tactic of the Left. It’s the one Elon Musk addressed when he hit back against the 26 organizations that are trying to organize an advertising boycott of Twitter. The Left endeavors to hide their real agenda in the shadows and camouflage what they are really up to.

California law requires that parents are able to know exactly what their children are being taught in school and the anti-Israel antisemitic leftists behind this new curriculum are fighting doing so, tooth and nail.

The Wall Street Journal concluded its editorial by pointing out that this attempt in California to subvert and subsume the state’s young minds, will not be the only such example.

You may not be aware of it, but in other Democrat controlled states across the country, there are other identical groups just waiting to unleash identical ethnic studies courses that “cancel” the entire Jewish people and deny them their ethnicity and peoplehood.

As Elon Musk tweeted, sunlight is the best disinfectant, to guard against the spread of this disease.

For Jews like the readers of this paper, the kind who do identify with their people, it is crucial moving forward to watch and see and then expose the malignant individuals and organizations that are busy trying to poison the youngest minds with the oldest hatred.

We must be alert to precisely what’s being taught in schools despite the Left’s attempts to keep their real agenda hidden. A good way to start is by adopting the words and tactics of Twitter’s new owner, with one addition.

“Who funds these organizations that want to control your children’s access to information? Let’s investigate.”

After that, let’s take them to court and shine the brightest light on what they are up to. Let’s fight back and fight back hard.