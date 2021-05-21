Photo Credit: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Facebook page

My last column was about those in “Wokedom” who are trying to sanitize pedophiles and pedophilia. They argue that this is just another sexual orientation and the term that should be used instead is “MAP,” Minor Attracted Person.

Sexual abuse of children is something I feel very angry about and have actively fought vehemently against several times. On one occasion I had a car driven at me for my efforts.

The piece was very well received and gathered hundreds of “likes” on The Jewish Press website.

Some Jews though were livid and became quite deranged on social media. Some claimed to be as opposed to child abuse as I am. Their outrage, (expressed in the foulest of language and oozing hatred) was because I had attacked an evil emanating from the world of the Woke, in other words, their world. Some actually denied that there was such a thing as Wokedom at all!

Now if you find that derisible and simply stupid, there was a lot more stupid to come. One person wrote that she had not read the piece but had read the comments against it. That was enough for her! She declared her opposition to what I had written (whatever it was).

The most stupid of all the comments came from a woman who claims to be Orthodox. This claim became distinctly suspect given the frequency of the “F” word on her social media page which is itself a shrine of adoration to “AOC.”

Just in case you have somehow missed the person who goes by those initials, AOC actually stands for Alexandra Occasionally Coherent although there is much debate about the word “occasional.”

Who can forget her 2018 PBS interview with Margaret Hoover where her “razor-sharp” intellect and astonishing ignorance on just about everything, made for one of the most embarrassing and cringe worthy TV interviews of all time?

I suppose it is inevitable that anyone who admires someone with the I.Q. of a teaspoon of mayonnaise, is unable or unwilling to listen to reasoned argument and debate, especially if it is against anyone on the Woke community’s long list of “Protected Categories” of those who cannot ever be criticized.

In the UK there has been a litany of appalling cases of chiefly Muslim gangs across the country who groomed and raped young white girls over decades. The police and authorities were aware of what was happening but did nothing because of the heritage of the perpetrators.

In 2018, National Crime Agency detectives revealed the updated figure of the investigation into child sexual exploitation over a 16-year period in the English town of Rotherham. They identified 1,510 victims. The biggest investigation of its kind in the UK at that time, had 110 suspects, of whom 80% were of Pakistani heritage. Let me draw your attention to that time period again, sixteen years of pedophile rape repeatedly ignored, because of fear of the reaction from P.C. and Woke Culture.

But Rotherham was only one of very many British towns where child rape with similar numbers, victims and perpetrators from Muslim backgrounds, occurred and was hushed up so that the authorities would not face accusations of racism from those shielding one of their most protected categories.

In March 2015, Greater Manchester Police apologized for its failure to “properly” investigate child sexual exploitation allegations between 2008 and 2010. Sara Rowbotham, a sexual health worker who fought to bring these crimes to police attention, was made redundant in 2014. Margaret Oliver, a former Detective Constable who was investigating the grooming gangs resigned in 2012 in disgust over the handling of the cases by the police force and spoke out as a whistleblower to inform the public.

Let’s return to Alexandra Occasionally Coherent. For her, Wokedom and the Jews like those who were appalled that I could even suggest that people on the Left could be sexual predators, (I mean they have obviously never heard of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein) there is one protected category that stands at the pinnacle of those who can never be criticized; the Palestinians and in particular Hamas.

“The Hill” reports, “Ocasio-Cortez hits Biden for taking ‘the side of occupation’ in Mideast violence.”

This is hardly the first time AOC has expressed support for the Islamists of Hamas.

Melanie Philips the British intellectual and Journalist recently wrote,

“When Sir Keir Starmer became leader of the Labour Party, British Jews heaved a sigh of relief. After the nightmare period under Jeremy Corbyn, here was a Labour leader declaring that he would tolerate no antisemitism in his party. True, Starmer seemed prepared to deal with the most egregious examples. However, he conspicuously failed to acknowledge that the toxic fuel for the Corbynistas’ bigotry was provided by nothing less than the signature cause of the entire “progressive” world. This is its support for the Palestinians, a cause which is driven by theological hatred of the Jews and pumps out libelous falsehoods about Israel. These are believed as axiomatically true by many Labour members – as well as, alas, too many British Jews.”

That “Signature cause” sees the American Left adopting their “Protected Category” default position, denial, obfuscation and attack on anyone telling the truth about Hamas and the current conflict.

Those libelous falsehoods about Israel flood the media outlets of the Left across the U.S. and are believed axiomatically as true by alas, many of America’s Woke Jews too. Israel’s beleaguered people can expect little support from Jews like them.