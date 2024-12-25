We hope that the disqualification of Atlanta DA Fani Willis from prosecuting Georgia’s Trump case and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s failure to become the Democratic leader of the House Oversight Committee are further indications that we have indeed turned the corner on the “woke” effort to transform America.

The overwhelming Trump victory on Nov. 5 got us thinking that it represented a rebuke of the various lunacies of the progressives like some of the extreme transgender mantras and the notion that legal and social institutions can be willy-nilly hijacked if it furthered initiatives designed to offset what some deemed injustices of the past. After all, President-elect Trump ran on a platform that denounced the excesses of the progressives.

And we later thought that Daniel Penny’s acquittal, by a jury drawn from Manhattan’s left, seemed to be a direct by-product of the Trump victory and evidence of what we thought it signified.

So, we were more than a little intrigued when a Georgia appellate court unexpectedly ordered Ms. Willis off the, we believe to be conjured up lawfare, case that she brought against Trump because she appeared to have a “conflict of interest” in the matter which means she may have had a motive other than finding the answer to the classic criminal law question of: “Did he or didn’t he do it?”

Indeed, the court pointed to an admitted romantic relationship she had with the lawyer she hired, at an unusually high rate of compensation, to prosecute the case against Trump. And it was a relationship that included the lawyer’s spending lavishly on her on dates over time with her. Under Georgia law, the case was referred to a special panel that will try to get other DAs to take up the case. Experts, however, say that reassignment is rarely successful and the case is effectively over.

In fact, the Georgia case is one of four cases brought against Mr. Trump – which we believe to be politically motivated – to be sidelined after his election on Nov 5.

And then there was the unsuccessful effort of the progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – the firebrand of “Squad” fame – to lead her party on the powerful House Oversight Committee in the next Congress.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez made a lot of progressive noises from the moment she entered Congress in 2019 as its youngest female member. A political activist, she had some very negative things to say about Israel, including calling for a cut in U.S. military aid to Israel and accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza. She quickly became the face of disruptive progressivism in Congress and seemed destined to ride to future fame and prominence on the crest of a wave of progressive inevitability. In fact, she was thought to be a shoo-in for most any Democratic party position she sought.

But the Trump victory intervened and put a damper on it all. And when she earnestly ran for the ranking position on the Oversight Committee, the electricity was gone and she was defeated by a non-descript – but traditional – 74-year-old veteran lawmaker.

Hopefully, it is these sorts of things that have been wrought by the Trump victory that will be the wave of the future.

