Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense

Alarms were sounded early Wednesday morning in many areas of Metropolitan Tel Aviv, the Sharon Valley, the Lowlands, and Judea. It was the second night in a row that more than 3 million Israeli citizens were forced to run for their lives in the middle of the night following the launch of missiles by Houthi terrorists from Yemen at our country.

There were numerous reports of explosions in the center of the country, most likely the result of interceptions by the Arrow defense system.

אזעקות הופעלו ברחבי השפלה וגוש דן בעקבות שיגור טיל מתימן; שברי יירוט אותרו בשפלה https://t.co/N9otuNe6En — Haaretz הארץ (@Haaretz) December 25, 2024

The IDF Spokesperson’s Office reported: “Following the alerts that were activated a short time ago, one missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory. Alerts for missile and rocket firing were activated due to concerns about the fall of interception fragments.”

The MDA Spokesperson issued an update about the Red Alert sirens in Central Israel: “No reports of casualties have been received, apart from calls of stress symptoms and injuries that occurred while individuals were running to the protected areas.”

Approximately 24 hours earlier, on Tuesday night, the alerts were also triggered in response to a launch from Yemen. Similarly, today, alarms were activated in the cities of Metro Tel Aviv (the Dan Bloc) and in communities in the south of the country.

