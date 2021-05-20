The Jewish Press Endorses Assemblyman David Weprin for NYC Comptroller. He would bring enormous experience in both the private and public sectors to the job of monitoring the city’s fiscal affairs, rooting out waste and fraud, and ensuring that municipal agencies serve the needs of all New Yorkers.

After law school, Weprin went into private practice, but was soon tapped by Governor Mario Cuomo to serve as his Deputy Superintendent of Banks and Secretary of the Banking Board of New York State. His responsibilities included being a watchdog over nearly $2 trillion of funds and regulating more than 3,000 financial institutions in New York State.

Advertisement



Weprin was subsequently elected to the New York City Council and served as the chair of the Council’s Finance Committee for eight years, during which time he played a key role in balancing the city’s budget.

After leaving the City Council, Weprin was elected to the New York State Assembly where he has authored and co-sponsored groundbreaking legislation that has helped seniors, children, low-income families, veterans, and small businesses avoid or deal with financial distress.

Without doubt, David Weprin is admirably prepared to serve as New York City Comptroller and we urge our New York readers to go out and vote, giving him the opportunity to do so.

* * * * *

Other Endorsements

The Jewish Press endorses the following candidates (we will feature more details about them in the following weeks):

New York City Council

Brooklyn 39th Council District: Bridget Rein

Brooklyn 40th Council District: Josue Pierre

Brooklyn 45th Council District: Farah Louis

Brooklyn 46th Council District: Donald J. Cranston

Brooklyn 47th Council District: Ari Kagan

Staten Island 50th Council District: Sal Albanese

Borough President

Bronx: Fernando Cabrera

Brooklyn: Robert Cornegy

Judge of the Civil Court

Brooklyn: Charles Finkelstein

Surrogate Judge

Brooklyn: Esther Dweynie Paul