It is certainly disappointing and worrisome to hear that a senior U.S. official, Adam Boehler, has had some serious discussions – even if not technically negotiations – with representatives of Hamas and that the heretofore indirect negotiators from Qatar and Saudi Arabia no longer have an exclusive. Yet it has long been an article of faith that Hamas should not be directly party to any peace talks, if only because it is a designated terrorist group, and any acknowledgement would grant them a survival lifeline.

Advertisement





Of course, with those dire, “all heck will break loose” and “no future for Hamas” Trumpian threats still ringing in all of our ears, it still seems somewhat counterintuitive to read too much into the news. The pivotal negotiations seeking an extension of the Phase I ceasefire and hostages release are still centered on the talks in Doha with Qatari and Saudi intermediaries and still conducted by U.S. Special Envoy in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. In fact, Witkoff is expected to rejoin the hostage talks this week.

Moreover, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also provided some perspective as well for Boehler’s direct meeting with Hamas:

That was a one-off situation in which our special envoy for hostages, whose job it is to get people released, had an opportunity to talk directly to someone who has control over these people and was given permission and encouraged to do so. He did so. As of now, it hasn’t borne fruit. Doesn’t mean he was wrong to try, but our primary vehicle for negotiations on this front will continue to be Mr. Witkoff and the work he’s doing through Qatar.

Unfortunately, Boehler offered some perspective of his own and it was not at all encouraging. He told NPR that in his direct talks with Hamas the group proposed a 5-to-10-year truce with Israel. He said that during that period, Hamas offered to lay down its arms and not be involved in governing Gaza while the U.S. would take part in ensuring no Hamas tunnels or militant activity would be permitted.

Is he kidding? Sounds plain to us that Hamas is trying to figure out how to get back into the game at some point, not leave it. Does Boehler think that his boss really had this in mind for Hamas? We don’t think so. It’s time Boehler returned to reality before Hamas gets ahead of him.

Share this article on WhatsApp: