Photo Credit: Illustration using copyright free images

“Never discuss politics or religion in polite company.” I always remind myself of this sage advice whenever I’m in uncharted territories. After all, what’s more awkward at a family dinner than when all of sudden a cousin or uncle starts yelling because they disagree about who the president should be? In fact, even though I’m a lifetime Republican, I never harbored ill will when some friends or relatives voted Democrat over the years for people like Carter, Mondale, or Clinton. In my mind, we all had similar goals, yet different ways in which we thought we could achieve them.

Advertisement





But then Obama ran and something changed. Armed with charm and a winning smile, he had a radically different agenda, and many failed to see him for what he was: a socialist with pro-woke, anti-Torah values, who is no friend of Israel. His record speaks for itself, as he has always been surrounded by racists, starting with his spiritual leader, Reverend Wright. He consistently snubbed Netanyahu, voted against Israel’s “illegal settlements” on the last day of his presidency, and remained noticeably silent after October 7, except to opine that Israel should exercise restraint to protect the innocent Palestinians.

Under the last administration, Biden gave billions to Iran as they built terror tunnels and rockets, spent hundreds of millions funding pro-woke and anti-Torah legislation, and also allowed millions of illegal immigrants (many of them gang members) to harm or even kill, just so he could get more votes and take over the country. Even more painful was after October 7, seeing the Democratic Party consistently censure Israel for genocide. And forget the Squad of evil doers. Even Jews like Sanders and Schumer disgrace our people by consistently voting against supporting Israel.

Note to self: “Never discuss politics or religion in polite company.”

But then I learn that at least 50% of Jews still vote Democrat, prompting comedian John Lovitz to question why 70 Democrats voted against a bill condemning antisemitism, and to note that Donald Trump has done more for Israel than any other president.

Even Peggy Noonan has observed that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by a bunch of woke radicals. When politics are utilized to protect everyone, yet allows Jews to be ridiculed and attacked on college campuses and throughout the world, or when woke legislation is passed funding hormone blockers and sex change surgeries for minors, well, Dorothy, it’s obvious we’re not in Kansas anymore. And this is why this Jewish theologian who longs to speak of G-d is taking a public stance against the Democratic Party. Because this is no longer a political statement. It is a moral and religious one. Because I believe from a religious standpoint, we must take a stand and say, “This is right and this is wrong.”

They couldn’t even clap for a girl who got her head smashed in by a man on a volleyball court. Democrats didn’t stand for an innocent and beautiful child who is surviving brain cancer. They opposed eliminating taxes on tips and social security. They didn’t stand in favor of cutting taxes for hardworking Americans. They couldn’t even clap for two mothers whose daughters were killed by illegal aliens. One of the only things that could get Democrats off their feet last week was cheering for Ukraine, not for America. Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress was a very clarifying moment for our country. The Democrats exposed themselves as the party of insanity and hate, the party that wants to put America last. They’ve allowed their Trump derangement syndrome to stop them from celebrating America and our people, and we will not allow them to forget that. And it’s not just the Democrat party. The mainstream media still doesn’t get it.

One side wants to bring G-d into the picture, while the other chooses to remove Him. One chooses to respect the constitution and the Bible, while the other wishes to rewrite the Constitution, defy the Bible, tear down national monuments, enforce improper pronouns down everybody’s throats, and champion the rights of every minority – except, of course, the Jews. No longer is this a difference between two parties’ views on how to run a country, but rather, it is one party’s attempt to destroy a country founded on Judeo-Christian values.

Not too long ago, a political debate was just that: political, and nothing personal. But the very values and morals which our society is built upon were in serious danger just two months ago. When the Democratic Party passes laws allowing men to compete in women’s sports, or give jobs based on skin color rather than merit, someone has to say something.

When half of the Jews in this country chose to vote for a seriously unqualified person who likened Israel’s treatment of terrorists to genocide, you have to stop and reassess. A person whose anti-Torah, anti-Israel values were shared by many of her blatantly pro-Palestinian supporters and friends – well, I could no longer remain silent. Today more than ever, a person’s political opinion and beliefs speak volumes about who they are as a person. When Jews support a party that espouses anti-Torah, anti-Israel values, ignoring the elephant in the room is no longer an option.

This brings to mind another saying – author G.K. Chesterton’s sentiment: “I never discuss anything but politics and religion. There is nothing else to discuss.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: