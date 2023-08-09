The public face of Israel’s political crisis is the continuing mass demonstrations in Israel’s major cities, some supporting and others opposing the judicial overhaul plan being pursued by the Netanyahu coalition government. It would be a mistake, however, to view it all as merely a popular dispute over whether the plan as billed will enhance or detract from Israeli democracy (although it is certainly an important part of it).

It is hard to believe that so many tens of thousands of ordinary people would mobilize over what many would consider an esoteric political debate. Indeed, the vehemence and determination of the opposition strongly suggests that the demonstrations are designed to restore power to the Israeli left, which seem no longer capable of winning elections.

Advertisement





How else could one explain why reserve Israeli Air Force pilots are vowing not to volunteer in the future if the overhaul plan proceeds, despite the obvious risks to Israel’s security? Similar questions could be raised by the heated statements from banking and financial leaders, industrialists, scientists, techies, medical professionals and the like.

Additionally, how else does one otherwise explain the unprecedented level of interest in the goings-on in Israel from the Biden administration? President Joe Biden has even expressed public support for the anti-overhaul demonstrators several times. Nor is it a secret that the U.S. State Department is funding the Movement for Quality Government, which is playing a leading role in fomenting challenges to the Netanyahu coalition government.

Then there are those disturbing reports that are now emerging about alleged machinations of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak to promote unrest leading to the right being driven out of office and his own return as prime minister. According to the Time.News website, a leaked video from 2020 shows Barak discussing plans with current protest leaders to launch demonstrations against Netanyahu. The video reportedly reveals discussions about the tactics and strategies that were being planned – including calls for civil riots and the refusal to follow orders.

All of this, of course, preceded the advent of judicial reform – and it seems to confirm that it was a convenient issue to exploit in furtherance of a plan to seize power from the right.