Photo Credit: Im Tirtzu

A small group of rowdy and noisy right-wing protesters showed up early Wednesday morning at the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut to present her with a unique gift: several boxes of lovely bananas, as befits the ruler of a banana republic.

They hailed “Queen Esty” with their megaphones and blew the zambooras, as befits an early morning protest in the craziest country in a region that includes Lebanon and Iran.