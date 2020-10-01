The Jewish Press mourns the passing on Motzei Yom Kippur of Rebbitzen Miriam Levinger, a pioneer, along with her husband Rabbi Moshe Levinger (who predeceased her in 2015), in the reestablishment of the Jewish community in Hebron after its liberation in the Six-Day War.

Together with her husband, she organized the historic 1968 Passover Seder at Hebron’s Park Hotel, which marked the first Jewish holiday celebrated in Hebron since the expulsion of Jews from the city several decades earlier.

That seminal event is considered to have set the stage for the eventual settlement of large portions of Judea and Samaria. She and her husband were also among the founders of Gush Emunim. (For more information on her life, see pages 84 and 85 in this week’s issue.)

A spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron described Rebbetzin Levinger as someone whose “leadership and strength led the community in the heart of Hebron and the historic return of the Jewish people to their first birthplace.”

May her memory be a blessing.