Photo Credit: Wikimedia / public domain

The main 11213 zip code covering Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood — the one used by World Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway — has been added to the New York Health Department’s COVID-19 “watch list.”

Crown Heights ZIP Code 11213 added to watchlist for coronavirus growth with a positivity rate of 2.3 percenthttps://t.co/QxprMuCxmU — Yaacov Behrman (@ChabadLubavitch) October 1, 2020

Advertisement



Health Department officials said Wednesday they are worried about an increase in coronavirus cases in the neighborhood, where the 14-day positivity rate has reached 2.3 percent.

Earlier this week Mayor Bill de Blasio announced there will be a $1,000 fine on anyone not wearing a mask in six Brooklyn neighborhoods and one neighborhood in Queens, including a number of strictly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

De Blasio to Slap $1,000 Fines on People Without Masks in ‘Certain Neighborhoods’

De Blasio said in a news conference Tuesday that the city’s overall infection rate has risen to 3.25 percent — this, after months of holding steady at one percent — and he noted that clusters in the nine zip codes accounted for 25 percent of the coronavirus cases citywide.

The mayor also said he had spoken to Jewish community leaders during a Tuesday morning conference call about the issue.