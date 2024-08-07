According to The New York Times, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, a member of the so-called “Squad,” is about to lose her job – with the help of AIPAC money and politicking – in the Democratic Primary election on Tuesday, August 6. In this she would be sharing the same fate as fellow Squad member, NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman, and she is well-deserving of the honor.

Ms. Bush has emerged as a leading and outspoken opponent of Israel.

Among other things she has notoriously declined to call Hamas a terror group claiming that both Israel and Hamas “are guilty of hurting people.” She was one of two Democrats who voted in January against a resolution to bar members of Hamas and anyone who participated in the attacks against Israel on Oct. 7 from the United States. She has made common cause with the rabid anti-Israel Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American lawmaker in Congress: “If it’s me today, It’s Rashida Tlaib tomorrow.”

So, we applaud AIPAC for setting its sights on Ms. Bush after its success in toppling Mr. Bowman. An AIPAC spokesman called Ms. Bush a lawmaker “aligned with the anti-Israel fringe,” noting, according to The New York Times, that she was one of just 10 members of Congress to vote against a resolution expressing solidarity with and pledging U.S. support for Israel and condemning Hamas’s actions days after the group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing roughly 1,200 and taking hundreds more hostage.

It’s time for those who run for political office to realize that there is a price to be paid for their actions and that our community is serious about promoting support for the only Jewish state in the world and the closest U.S. ally in the world.

