Photo Credit: Flash90

There is no doubt that this year on Tisha B’Av, the tragedy of October 7th is paramount in the minds and hearts of all Jews the world over. Tisha B’Av generally is not only a fast day when we commemorate the destruction of the two Batei Mikdash but also calamities that have befallen our people over the centuries. There is a kinah for the Jews who perished during the Holocaust and numerous other kinot recalling those terrible times of our history when the world was silent and attempted to destroy us.

I am certain with time, or even immediately, there will be a kinah dedicated to the terrible calamity and heartbreak of October 7th.

Our thoughts now must be directed to those families who are still suffering, whose loved ones are still in captivity, and to our brave soldiers who are fighting for our very existence – and to the hope that we are nearing the end of our galut when the Jewish people will be redeemed with the coming of Mashiach.

– Rabbi Mordechai Weiss lives in Efrat, Israel, and previously served as an elementary and high school principal in New Jersey and Connecticut. He was also the founder and rav of Young Israel of Margate, N.J. His email is [email protected].

* * * * *

It is most appropriate to add a kinah for October 7. One can use the one composed by Rav Rimon or the one composed by a Torah Academy of Bergen County alumni who prefers anonymity (reproduced below).

– Rabbi Chaim Jachter is a prominent rabbi who serves as the rabbi at Congregation Shaarei Orah, the Sephardic Congregation of Teaneck, and is a popular Torah teacher at the Torah Academy of Bergen County. He also serves as a Dayan on the Beth Din of Elizabeth and has acquired an international reputation of excellence in the area of Get administration. He has authored sixteen books on issues ranging from contemporary Halacha, Tanach, Aggada, and Jewish Thought all available on Amazon.

* * * * *

Commemorating Tisha B’Av in its usual manner incorporates all aspects of our galus and the tragic consequences that have ensured since the destruction of our Batei Mikdash.

The devastating events of October 7th, much like the ineffable events of the Holocaust and other calamities through Jewish history, are marked by the liturgy and other rituals of the day.

That said, inasmuch as it is very recent and very personal to our present, here are some considerations for some added commemoration.

1) Integrate prayers, readings, and reflections that acknowledge recent losses alongside traditional liturgy. This could include reciting Tehillim or other tefillos for those who perished or were affected by the recent events.

2) Use the day to educate about both historical and recent tragedies, fostering a deeper understanding of the continuous challenges faced by our galus state, thus focusing on the desperate need for Mashiach.

3) Organize community gatherings or memorials to honor victims of recent events, creating a space for collective mourning and support.

4) Encourage personal reflection and spiritual growth, contemplating the themes of destruction and renewal, and how to contribute to healing and rebuilding.

By integrating these elements, Tisha B’Av can serve as a meaningful occasion to honor both historical and contemporary tragedies, fostering a sense of unity, remembrance, and hope for the future with the imminent rebuilding of our Beis Hamikdash. May that soon occur.

– Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet is a popular Lubavitch lecturer and rabbi of London’s Mill Hill Synagogue.

