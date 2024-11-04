Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

On Tuesday Nov 5th, we Americans will have the opportunity to clearly indicate our choice between the two very different visions of America offered by the Republicans and Democrats this election go-around. For a while, though, this did not seem to be in the offing.

To be sure, we had Mr. Trump’s record in presidential office as one frame of reference. But on the Democratic side, things were more complex. President Biden had a well-earned, historically low approval rating. But then came his unprecedented departure from the 2024 Democratic presidential campaign in favor of Vice-President Kamala Harris, as the result of some sordid political legerdemain by Democratic Party elders seeking to avoid what they believed to be the near certain defeat of Mr. Biden, the incumbent, at the polls.

What the absence of an incumbent meant was that any accounting for Biden’s policies – and any possible course corrections – would come only as a result of how effectively the Trump campaign would be able to tie VP Harris to failed Biden decision-making. After all, it was Joe Biden who was the presumptive decision-maker-and her role was necessarily nebulous and therefore arguable.

However, as we noted here last week, something odd happened. For some still unexplained reason, Ms. Harris said in an interview that there was no daylight between her and the President regarding his decisions:

“You asked me what is the difference between Joe Biden and me… There is not a thing that comes to mind… and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

By her very own words, we are invited to judge her by the actions of Mr. Biden and also to know what we can expect from a President Kamala Harris.

That being so, do we want another four years:

Of open borders with undocumented aliens, unvetted criminal immigrants and wrecked local economies?

Of selective criminal prosecutions of political opponents?

Of out-of-control transgenderism, with its physical and psychological mutilation of children, its abrogation of parental control, its undermining of basic American understandings and its nonsensical notions of gender and proper personal pronouns?

Of promoting energy policies that deny us the benefits of our natural resources and cause energy costs to skyrocket.

Of promoting rampant inflation.

Of promoting cancel culture and undermining of basic American history, values and myths.

Of promoting economic wokeism, forcing businesses to substitute social and climatic goals for the profit motives.

Of promoting reverse discrimination favoring members of minority groups.

Of promoting equity (which guarantees a result) instead of equality (which promises access)

Of promoting the resort to protests and rioting instead of resort to the ballot box.

Of coddling and enabling Iran with the release of its properly frozen assets.

Of promoting lax law enforcement for lesser crimes.

Of promoting disrespect for law enforcement but ever-greater concern for criminals.

These are just a few key issues we think are relevant to the upcoming presidential election. We urge our readers to come up with their own list of concerns.

