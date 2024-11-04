Photo Credit: Netzah Yehuda Association

As part of the IDF’s attempt to recruit Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) Israelis – who until now enjoy military deferments while studying in Yeshivot – on Monday the IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi was presented with an update on the establishment of a new all-Haredi brigade to be called the “Hashmonaim” Brigade.

The Hashmonaim were also known as the Maccabees. They rebelled against the Greek occupiers of Israel during the Second Temple period and saved the Jewish religion from being destroyed.

Advertisement





To date, the process of recruiting the command staff and establishing the infrastructure to receive the recruits of the first company of the new brigade during the month of December have been completed.

The Deputy IDF Chief of Staff and other IDF commanders participated in the discussion.

Share this article on WhatsApp: