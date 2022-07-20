While the debate over state regulation of curricula at religious schools continues to rage, we were intrigued by the chassidic commerce expo, sponsored by the Satmar community, which took place last week in the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. The trade show featured a range of exhibits that reflected chassidic participation in an impressive variety of today’s industries. We didn’t do a survey, but we think it is safe to assume that all of the participants were products of chassidic yeshivas and not the public schools.

We have long maintained that the rigor of religious curricula in yeshivas more than meets the controversial “substantially equivalent” standard of the proposed regulations which would require that yeshivas track curricula in use in the public schools. Yet the idea that anything in play in the public schools is superior – or even the equal – in terms of reading comprehension, history, textual analysis, and mathematical skills to what students get in yeshivas is laughable. Indeed, as we have noted many times, proponents of substantial equivalence have yet to explain why “Johnny can’t read.” This expo suggests that the tools needed to succeed in the lives chassidim choose to lead are readily available in their community’s schools.

There must be a place in this day and age in America for people who wish to build their lives according to the traditions and teachings of their forebears and largely eschew those of the secular world. Unfortunately, not only do proposed state regulations seek to expose youngsters to ideas alien to their heritage but also cut into time available to study religious tracts.

We believe that a society wades into dangerous waters when it presumes to dictate to its religious minorities the life choices they must make and the preparations they must undertake for them. This is all the more true when there is not only a lack of demonstrated need, but when the reality points in a decidedly different direction.