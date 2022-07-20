Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

The Health Ministry’s Quality Index Report for 2021 was published on Wednesday at the tenth annual conference on the quality and safety of care in the health system (דוח מדדי האיכות של משרד הבריאות לשנת 2021). Among the large hospitals, Sheba Tel Hashomer and Beilinson received the highest scores and met the standards of all the indices in which they were tested. Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon also received the highest score––among the medium-sized hospitals. Among small hospitals, Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem and the Pade-Poria Medical Center in Tiberias scored highest.

Among the large medical centers, Rambam in Haifa received the lowest score. Of the medium-sized hospitals, Shaare Zedek in Jerusalem received a relatively low score compared to others, and the Maayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak passed the lowest number of quality tests out of the small hospitals.

Advertisement



The main goal of the National Quality Indicators Program of the Health Ministry is to promote quality medical care on key selected issues in the health system in Israel, utilizing a process of measuring the quality of treatment and publishing its results to the public.

The program encompasses broad areas at the core of the health care system in Israel and includes indices in the areas of breastfeeding clinics, ambulance operators, general hospitals, geriatric hospitals, and mental health hospitals. In addition, the ministry has recently been working on integrating patients’ safety into the program.

See also: התוכנית הלאומית למדדי איכות: בתי חולים כלליים, גריאטריים, בתי חולים

לבריאות הנפש, טיפות חלב ושירותי חירום

(מד”א וחברות אמבולנסים)

אגף בכיר איכות ובטיחות

המחלקה לחקר שירותי רפואה

אגף בכיר איכות ובטיחות

2021-2013 דו”ח לשנים