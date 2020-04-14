The Jewish Press mourns the passing of Rabbi Yaakov Perlow, the Novominsker Rebbe since 1976. (He succeeded his father, HaRav Nachum Mordechai Perlow.)

A leading Torah personality for more than two decades, Rav Perlow was a highly-regarded talmid chacham and author of several religious works. He founded Yeshivas Novominsk -Kol Yehuda, which was noted for the intellectual rigor of its educational program. He also maintained a beis medrash in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

A penetrating intellect with a broad range of interests, he had an uncommon gift for straightforward explication and was a persuasive voice for Torah Jewry on any number of its pressing issues. With a compassionate and empathetic bent and engaging demeanor, he was a valued confidant and mentor to many.

Upon the death in 1998 of Rabbi Moshe Sherer, the longtime head of Agudath Israel of America, he was named Rosh Agudath Israel of America and, in that capacity, played a lead role in its far-flung Jewish advocacy.

Yehi zichro baruch.