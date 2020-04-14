Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Black Stripe

A senior citizen who was quarantined in a Tel Aviv old age home with coronavirus needed assistance putting his Tefillin on. Two Muslim-Arab (male) nurses working in the closed unit assisted the man and the wonderful video went viral in Israel. One of the nurses described the experience as surprising but very happy. It looks like they have a future with Chabad.

הראיון שריגש את הרשת: אח מוסלמי בבית אבות בתל אביב, שהניח תפילין לקשיש חרדי חולה קורונה, בראיון אצל אמנון לוי. (המיטב). pic.twitter.com/QkOK7SKgqZ — ינון עידן ⁦ (@yinon_idan) April 14, 2020