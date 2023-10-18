Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Until this week, the word “semicha” literally, “leaning,” immediately reminded me of Rabbi Yose’s and Rabbi Yishmael’s permission for women to place their hands and lean on sacrifices to provide “nachat ruach” – pleasing their spirits (BT Chagiga 16b) and of the conventional term of certifying qualified knowledgeable students to determine halachic decisions.

This week, however, as the words of last week’s haftara on Simchat Torah still echo in my ears – “chazak ve’ematz” “be strong and courageous” – thrice repeated by Hashem to Yehoshua, I am reminded of a different “semicha” scene. Both in Bamidbar (27:18) and Devarim (34:9) the Torah teaches us of the first semicha of teacher (Moshe Rabbeinu) to student (Yehoshua). Yehoshua is described as the “man with spirit” upon whom Moshe places his hands and entrusts with leading Bnei Yisrael to the Promised Land. As we must go out to battle again, we are reminded of the chain of succession and success from the time of Moshe Rabbeinu and Yehoshua ben Nun. This time, every citizen, mother, father and teacher is leaning and relying on our young soldiers to continue the spirit of success in securing the long-term settlement of Eretz Yisrael!