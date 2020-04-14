Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Don’t Blame Immodesty

I was very disappointed at The Jewish Press for publishing a letter to the editor last week arguing that the coronavirus plague may be the result of lack of tznius in the Jewish community.

This view is contemptible. Did so many rabbis and frum Jews deserve death because of lack of tznius? What about the doctors and nurses who are putting their lives on the line trying to save people from this disease?

Abe Schwartzbard

Edison, NJ

Shame on Stringer

Allow me to extend my condolences to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on the loss of his mother. But shame on Stringer for stating that Trump has his mother’s “blood on his hands.”

It is China – not President Trump – who is responsible for her death. How many months did China withhold critical information about the virus? If China had been honest at the outset, this outbreak could have been significantly reduced, and Stringer’s mother might still be alive today.

It is China – not President Trump – who owes us financial reimbursement and apologies for the many deaths due to its obvious negligence.

Shame on Stringer for acting as a demagogue instead of a leader.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, NY

Keep the Government Away

I appreciated Stephen Moore’s column last week on the government taking stakes in private companies if companies cannot pay back their government loans.

As soon as I heard President Trump float this proposal, I said to myself, “Wait, isn’t that the beginning of socialism – whereby the government effectively owns companies instead of private individuals?”

If we had a normal media, reporters would have immediately asked Trump this question. But they didn’t. They were too busy instead berating Trump for promoting a drug that has saved lives.

I’m glad Moore – who is a Trump ally – spoke up. I hope others will too and that Trump will drop the plan.

Joshua Bernstein

Brooklyn, NY