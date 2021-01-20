Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Try a Name Change

Democrat Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who replaced long-term Democrat Congressman Eliot Engel, recently said capitalism is a form of slavery. He evidently is ignorant of the history of nations that lived under communism and socialism in the last 100 years.

Regardless, I suggest that henceforth, we use the term “free market” instead of “capitalism.” When “death insurance” was introduced, very few people wanted it. When its name was changed to “life insurance,” it became very popular. To many people, capitalism connotes large disliked corporations. A name change is needed.

Arthur Horn

Fort Lee, NJ

Only Two Choices Going Forward

As a result of the 2020 elections, the Democrats control the White House, both houses of Congress, the FBI, the State Department, the Justice Department, the news media, social media, academia, the public school system, television, movies, theater, and the arts.

As a result of the 2016 elections, the Republicans controlled the White House and both houses of Congress, but the Democrats stilled controlled the FBI, the State Department, the Justice Department, the news media, social media, academia, the public school system, television, movies, theater, and the arts.

Insofar as American society is concerned, our elections in reality reflect an “Abbott and Costello” routine of “heads I win, tails you lose.”

The key to “Making America a Capitalist Land of Freedom Again” is unifying the religious factions of our great land into a huge majority. Rallies need to be held in the heartland as well as in the inner cities. Speakers at these rallies must represent all stripes of America’s religious fabric, and they must make clear that there are only two choices:

1) Traditional morality, family, nationalism, capitalism, and freedom to think, speak, and own a gun – i.e., the Judeo-Christian ethic.

2) Unbridled “anything goes” immorality, secularism, communist redistribution of wealth, globalism, open borders, censorship of speech and thought, and cancel culture.

The land is not divided between Democrats and Republicans. It’s divided between those who worship G-d and those who worship themselves.

David Ferster

Sheldon Adelson

I was saddened to read of the death of Sheldon Adelson who devoted much of his life to advocacy for the Jewish state. He fought for it, both verbally and financially, to insure that it would be properly treated and that promises to Israel by American presidents and politicians would be fulfilled.

He will be sorely missed.

Nelson Marans

New York, NY

Irresponsible Advice

It’s irresponsible for Rabbi Chananya Weissman in the midst of a deadly pandemic to encourage shaking hands and kissing Sifrei Torah in shul. Regardless of his personal opinion about viral transmission, he should be deferring to medical experts who recommend avoiding such contact.

Rabbi Weissman is neglecting Rashi’s comments to Shemos 12:22: “Once the force of destruction has been given permission to do harm, it does not distinguish between a righteous and a wicked person.” Please, rabbi, take heed of Vayikra 19:14, “You shall not place a stumbling block before the blind.”

David J. Mond, MD

Miami, FL

An Amazing President

Donald J. Trump ranks among the greatest presidents in U.S. history. Richard Nixon once said, “History is written by liberals,” so don’t count on any objectivity from historians, but we Trump supporters need to keep the memory of his record in mind so we can unpack it for the next election.

Trump defied almost every vested interest group in the country – and world – to achieve his ends. And in 2020, those interests took revenge.

Trump began by defying the almost royal power of the economic establishment: Wall Street, the big banks, hedge funds, and multinational corporations. These giants were used to writing tax policy to benefit themselves, but Trump wouldn’t play ball. He forced Congress to pass a massive tax cut to benefit the middle class, the working poor, and small businesses, which produced millions of jobs.

Then he snubbed the pro-China foreign policy elites – and corporate America – by holding Beijing accountable for its unfair trade practices through massive and highly effective sanctions.

Then he alienated the legal establishment by appointing and confirming Supreme Court justices who uphold our values, even as they proved their independence by voting – wrongly – against hearing Trump’s post-election challenges.

But Trump’s gravest sin was incurring the wrath of the media. They hated him as they have never hated any politician, crime boss, dictator, or even mass murderer. It was bloodlust.

He was an existential threat to the media’s power and credibility. He alone dared to challenge them and fearlessly speak the truth. He would not kowtow to the media deities. He ignored them, going over their heads, and spoke directly to voters.

They denigrated his proposals and belittled his accomplishments, his style, his confidence, and – most all – his success.

Brian J. Goldenfeld

Oak Park, CA