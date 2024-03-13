Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Rabbi Reichel Clarifies

To people who think I was naively counting on Hamas or its successors to fold over and honor a possible reasonable arrangement for post-war peace, please allow me to clarify that the point of my article (“Of Lions and Hamas,” March 1) is that just as it seems inconceivable for a lion to make a “deal” to protect people it would naturally want to tear apart (as described in the Talmud), so maybe is there a possibility that there will be more sons or orphans – or successors – of Hamas who would be willing to make a decent deal and stick to it. Consider the Abraham Accords, and let’s face it; many if not most Arabs support Hamas in their hearts (at least) and whether or not based on misinformation, yet the peace treaties with Jordan and Egypt have at least prevented full-scale wars.

To recapitulate: The prospects for a reasonable post-war deal to be honored by what will be left of Hamas or its successors appear to be at least as likely as the scenario described in the Talmud about the lion and the people it protected.

Rabbi Aaron I. Reichel, Esq.

Kew Gardens, N.Y.

Jewish Press Fair and Balanced

Andrew Bernard’s “The Jewish Conservatives Who Want To “Make America Great Again” (March 1) as part of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was a great read. Unlike coverage of CPAC by the New York Times, Washington Post and other so-called mainstream media that have a clear liberal bias, your reporting was detailed, fair and balanced. It is one of many reasons why I look forward to reading The Jewish Press every week.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.

The Beast Slouching Towards America

The Jewish Press editorial (March 8) on the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling allowing Trump’s candidacy was spot on in highlighting the importance an independent Supreme Court ruling can have in today’s divisive political climate. A separation of powers among the three branches of government envisioned by America’s Founding Fathers, yet among the executive, legislative and judicial branches, only the Judiciary today is not completely under control of the radical left.

When Barack Obama was campaigning for the presidency in 2008, his stated goal was to “fundamentally transform” America from a free enterprise democracy into a socialist-type state. Between his and Joe Biden’s presidencies, that goal is within reach. Only Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021 caused a temporary pause in that process.

As for the executive branch, although the American public itself is about equally divided between right and left, the radical left now has full control of the executive branch – the presidency – and has radicalized and weaponized many of its departments including the FBI, IRS, FTC and Health, and Education departments. Meanwhile, a blizzard of executive orders from the Oval Office, together with mob rule in the streets and universities, are largely usurping the powers originally invested in the legislative branch.

As for the Judicial branch, a decisive leftist election win could enable the president and Congress to add another one or two left-leaning justices to the Supreme Court. This would give the radical left complete control of all three branches of government, thus nullifying the concept of the separation of powers laid out by the Constitution.

Further, besides the government institutions themselves, the radical left also dominates the media, entertainment, and science fields, and the educational system at all levels. In effect, they control all sources of information being fed to the American public and in the education of our future leaders. This has happened with an approximately even popular divide. A decisive left-leaning election victory would tip the balance ever further towards a 1984-style dystopian society, the United Socialist State of America.

On that world stage, the dominant powers would be Communist China, Communist Russia, Communist North Korea, Socialist America, and autocratic Iran. All these already have, or will soon have, nuclear capability. In that scenario, the world could rapidly revert to another dark age in history, this time with autocrats replacing kings in which anti-Israel/antisemitic feelings would become even greater.

And this whole nightmare scenario may be only one American election away from becoming a reality.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

Why Victory Is Essential

Will Israel be allowed to pursue total victory? That’s the key question always asked in the defensive wars forced upon the Jewish state. Initial sympathy within the international community, especially in the face of Hamas unspeakable atrocities this time, soon evaporates as Israel successfully fights back. The animosity deepens with every IDF success. War is never antiseptic and bloodless. Collateral civilian death and damage is unavoidable. How much more so when the enemy’s perfidious fighting tactics break every international war conduct stricture.

Other armies fight to shield their civilians from harm; Hamas places theirs in harm’s way to protect themselves and to provide helpful casualties for their anti-Israel propaganda. Its military presence has infiltrated virtually all of Gaza – in schools, hospitals, mosques and even private homes. There’s hardly any space, above or below ground, without its weaponry.

Hamas bears full responsibility for Gaza’s tragedy. Despite the enormous difficulties it faces, the IDF has still managed, via multiple warnings to civilians of imminent attack, and provision of corridors to safer spaces, to prevent far worse carnage. Even Hamas’s phony casualty numbers, not “mostly women and children,” suggest a remarkably low, by other war standards, ratio of civilian to combatant deaths. They admittedly include, by Israeli estimates, some 13,000 dead fighters. Pres. Biden previously discounted Hamas’s claimed numbers but then went on, irresponsibly, to invoke “30,000 dead civilians” in his State of the Union address. Israel needs no lectures from him on humanitarian concerns.

The West holds two contradictory views of Palestinians. They are helpless victims without any agency, but also irrational rioters needing constant coddling. With the advent of Ramadan images of humanitarian hell are conjured up over a prospective Rafah incursion. No matter their provocations, Palestinians must be made “whole” after any conflict. Thus, the rejection of any small buffer zone at the Gaza border, or any displacement, whatsoever, of the prewar Gaza population, regardless of the wishes of those now homeless. Thus, the dysfunctional Palestinian Authority must assume control of the Strip and be further rewarded with internationally, unilaterally declared statehood.

Ending this war without ending Hamas’s entire military and political control of Gaza would spell defeat for Israel. Hamas would declare pyrrhic victory, regroup, rearm and prepare, for however long it takes, to inflict more October 7 massacres, “again and again,” until Israel is destroyed. That must not be allowed to happen. Regardless of growing opposition, externally and internally, Israel must persevere until victory.

Richard D. Wilkins

Syracuse, N.Y.

No Aid Without Release

The negotiating capabilities of President Biden and his State Department leave much to be desired. How can we provide aid to the people of Gaza before they release hostages taken during the October 7 terrorist rampage? This is especially true for the American citizens who were taken prisoners during that savage attack. Surely, the food we provide should be worthy of the release of some or all of the hostages.

It’s likely that if we announced food would be coming only after a hostage release, the people of Gaza would have put pressure on the Hamas leadership. Perhaps the Gaza masses could have removed Hamas from power.

Charles Winfield

Princeton, N.J.

Onus on Hamas

Asking Israel for a ceasefire, after Hamas started this war, is like asking Ukraine for a ceasefire. Hamas can end this war immediately by giving up its arms and giving up its leaders to be tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity. To demand that Israel take precautions to avoid civilian casualties is absurd when it’s fighting a war in which the enemy combatants hide among civilians. The onus is on Hamas; it should not be hiding among civilians. Why is no one blaming Hamas for civilian casualties? If Israel doesn’t kill every last Hamas member, there’s no question October 7 will repeat itself.

David Balsam

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lies Have Legs

According to a quote widely attributed to Winston Churchill, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” This is true when it comes to reporting about Israel, only more so. We could say that anti-Israel lies become canonized, even becoming part of sacred religious lore, before the truth even gets out of bed.

I share with you an Instagram post commenting on the event shortly after it took place. (I’m not linking to the comment since I have no desire to draw attention to the individual who posted it for quite a few reasons. It was sent to me by a pro-Israel pastor.)

“Israeli tanks and snipers massacred over 100 starving, defenseless Palestinian refugees and injured over 700 more this morning while they were waiting for trucks to deliver food and other humanitarian aid. It is indisputable that this is a war crime atrocity of epic proportions by the genocidal sociopaths who run Israel’s current government and the IDF.

“The most disturbing part is that American Christian Zionists will support it – even celebrate it…” (The post gets even worse after this, repeating some of the more ridiculous antisemitic libels of the day.)

So, Israeli tanks and snipers carried out an intentional massacre of more than 100 starving and defenseless refugees, something that will now be celebrated by American Christian Zionists.

Yes, these “brainwashed” Christians (to use a word found later in this same post), it’s as if their sentiments will be, “Way to go Israel! Slaughter and butcher those defenseless Palestinians! G-d bless you, Israel! Kill them all in Yushka’s’ name!”

Sadly, while not everyone will be as unhinged as this individual, the false report has already been canonized – that not only did the Israelis bomb a hospital in Gaza earlier in the war, slaughtering hundreds but that now they have massacred unarmed civilians trying to get food.

As for the alleged massacre this week, the New York Sun reported what really took place, noting that “most of the deaths were caused by a stampede.” This occurred when 30 food trucks traveling together “were surrounded by a throng of desperate civilians in northern Gaza trying to confiscate bags of foodstuff before they reach Hamas or criminals that take the aid to sell later.”

Aerial footage released by the IDF indicates that “most of the victims were crushed as the Arab drivers pushed the trucks into the crowd.”

To repeat, “It’s doubtful whether the Israeli explanations will make a difference to anyone,” and, “Israel is perceived internationally as bearing the chief responsibility for the war’s consequences.”

This means that we must all the more continue to combat lies with truth, continue to remind people of the horrors of October 7, continue to expose worldwide antisemitism, continue to point out that the root cause for Gazan suffering is Hamas, and continue to defend Israel’s right to defend itself.

We can also ask why there has not been a universal call for the release of all hostages – surely, even Islamic nations, let alone the rest of the world, should agree on this – in contrast with the incessant calls for a ceasefire.

And we can ask why there is not more world pressure on Egypt to allow Gazan civilians to be housed temporarily in their country, something Egypt refused to do. This would have alleviated massive suffering for the people as well as enabled Israel to bring down Hamas much more effectively, also minimizing Israeli losses in the process.

But no, it is only Israel that is to blame.

But let us distinguish the lies from the truth, however old that exercise becomes. Telling the truth is one weapon that we can never surrender.

Brian Goldenfeld

Oak Park, Calif.