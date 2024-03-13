Photo Credit: Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades via RNN

An Israeli combat drone eliminated a senior Hamas operative in southern Lebanon early Wednesday in a precision strike near Tyre, the IDF has announced.

Hadi Ali Mustafa was a significant operative in the Hamas department responsible for the terror group’s international activities.

“With great pride and honor, the Al-Qassam Brigades exalt to our Palestinian people and our Arab and Islamic nations the Al-Qassam martyr fighter Hadi Ali Mustafa, a resident of Al-Rashidieh ascended to martyrdom in the Al-Aqsa Flood battle in southern Lebanon on Wednesday,” the “Martyr Izz El-Din al-Qassam Brigades” military wing of Hamas in Lebanon said in a statement.

“It is indeed a jihad of victory or martyrdom,” the statement added.

According to the IDF, Hadi was involved in directing terror cells in Lebanon and advanced attacks against Israelis and Jews in various countries around the world.

He operated under the direction of Samir Fendi, one of the associates of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, who was assassinated together with Arouri in Beirut this past January.

The IDF and Israeli security forces will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in every arena in which it operates.