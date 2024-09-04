Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Antisemitism Is Driving Jews Out Of America

After reading articles in The Jewish Press discussing the decision of many Jews to leave the United States, I was filled with mixed emotions. Understandably, conditions in the United States have made life uncomfortable for Jews. I wondered whether protestors and politicians recognize that while hundreds of Jews are leaving, illegal immigrants in the hundreds are coming into the United States. Consider the fact that protestors are going unpunished for the damage they do. Protestors have made it clear that they do want to get rid of the Jews. Well, in a sense, they are succeeding by making it uncomfortable for Jews to live in America and relatively easy for illegal immigrants to survive here. And while politicians politic, Jews are marginalized.

Advertisement





It should be easy to recognize that the existence of the modern State of Israel provides Jews, for the first time in thousands of years, a place to go when they are subjected to unchecked antisemitism. Antisemitism has never left. It just needs the opportunity to find an excuse to re-emerge. Obviously, the security of Jews in America and the security of Jews in Israel are under attack. It is incumbent upon Jews that Hatikvah is not merely an anthem but a symbiotic promise that if we keep our end of the promise, “it need not be a dream.” Do what Hashem expects of us.

Joel M. Glazer

Elizabeth, N.J.

The Dems Are The Real Threat To Democracy

In response to the editorial entitled “Just Who Is a Danger to Democracy?” (August 15), I do not believe that Donald Trump is a threat. Indeed, I agree that after Biden’s “performance in the June debate caused panic among some Democrats that he could not win the general election and also threatened the chances of Congressional Democrats further down the ticket, leading voices of the Democratic Party then successfully pressured him to abandon his reelection race.” As you noted, “[H]e was replaced by Kamala Harris who received zero votes by the people in the 2020 primaries when she ran against Biden, and of course now, when she didn’t mount a primary challenge to Biden.” This process was the antithesis of the democratic process. Even New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd said, “The Dems are delighted. But a coup is still a coup.”

Moreover, the main concern of the Democrats was whether President Biden could defeat Donald Trump, not his mental decline and his ability to continue to perform the duties of the presidency. Thus, he remains in office although he appears cognitively impaired and suffering from some form of dementia. In addition, Kamala Harris, the Democratic party, and the media have covered up his failing mental status since the beginning of his presidency and perhaps in prior years. This cover-up is an overwhelming threat to our democracy.

There also appears to be a movement by some leading congressional Democrats, headed by Reps. Jamie Raskin and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. It seems they wish to use Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to prevent Donald Trump from taking office if he is successful in the November presidential election. That provision bars anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding federal office. Of course, as you point out, “Trump has never been criminally charged with insurrection in any court and his impeachment over the issue in the House failed to draw a conviction in the Senate.” The Democrats are determined to stop Trump from being President again.

There is a cornucopia of threats to democracy, and all seem to be stemming from the Democratic party and its collusion with the mainstream media. The Democratic party and the mainstream media try to limit, restrict, and censor freedom of speech by providing one synchronized point of view and claiming that other thoughts, opinions, and statements are misinformation. They accuse the Republicans and especially Trump of what they are guilty of. Sigmund Freud called this defense mechanism projection. Recently, Robert F. Kennedy, a victim of the Democratic machine and its censorship, suspended his campaign for president and announced that he is supporting Trump.

A lifetime Democrat, I am ashamed of the current Democratic party, its propaganda, and its insatiable craving for power and control. It truly seems to be the threat to democracy.

Dr. Mel Waldman

Brooklyn, N.Y.

An Unelected Shadow Government May Now Be Running America

In your editorial, “Is The Elusive Ms. Harris The New Hidin’ Biden? Maybe Not” (August 23), your main contention is that the media propped Biden up so much that he did not have to campaign himself at all, while Harris may not get such massive support, and it may leave her vulnerable. However, I don’t think that will prove to be decisive. Harris is also avoiding any press conferences and live interviews, yet the media is still shielding her, protecting her, and propping her up by building an entire phony edifice for her to hide behind.

What I do think is that there is another great problem affecting this presidential election besides just massive media interference, and that is the existence of a shadow government, not elected by the people, that may actually be running this country. It has become glaringly obvious that for a long time, Joe Biden has not been in any shape to run anything, much less the greatest nation on the globe, in tumultuous times. Instead, he was only a puppet on a string pulled by backroom puppeteers. Meanwhile, Harris has never been known to have taken part in any meaningful policy decisions. In fact she even now claims she has never even been in charge of the disastrous border crisis even though that was her only recognizable responsibility.

In a throwback to the old “backroom machine boss” politics, Obama and friends seem to have been running the Democratic administration. As long as Biden was needed, he stayed in office. However, once he became a liability, he was unceremoniously dumped from office in a palace coup, and Harris was anointed as his successor. None of this was done with any electorate approval.

What is important here is that if Kamala Harris does become president, she knows what also awaits her if she doesn’t toe the party line and follow the dictates of the backroom party bosses. She knows that she can also be deposed and replaced by someone else, like maybe Michelle Obama, to keep it all in the family, so the Obamas can continue running the country and complete the “fundamental transformation” of America.

I will leave any legal issues pertaining to this doing-away-with-the-Constitution process to legal experts, but suffice it to say that the “glorious experiment” created by our founding fathers, the constitutional democracy that we have known for almost 250 years as America, is now being sacrificed on the altar of a political power grab.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

Share this article on WhatsApp: