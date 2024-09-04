Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Happy Rosh Chodesh Elul. Kindly enjoy the video below showing a group of young Jewish men on the Temple Mount Wednesday morning, singing the Kedusha for the Rosh Chodesh Amida prayer. The tune is haunting and the site of a minyan of Jewish guys in their Father’s home, doing what a Jew ought to do on Rosh Chodesh Elul: singing their hearts out in a manly A Capela.

שנזכה כבר ש”עינינו תראינה מלכותך” – הר הבית מקום המקדש הבוקר pic.twitter.com/4caSTE7pqZ — אלחנן גרונר (@elchanangr) September 4, 2024

מִמְּקוֹמְךָ מַלְכֵּנוּ תוֹפִיעַ

וְתִמְלוֹךְ עָלֵינוּ (מְהֵרָה) כִּי מְחַכִּים אֲנַחְנוּ לָךְ.

מָתַי תִּמְלֹךְ בְּצִיּוֹן.

בְּקָרוֹב בְּיָמֵינוּ לְעוֹלָם וָעֶד תִּשְׁכּוֹן.

תִּתְגַּדֵּל וְתִתְקַדֵּשׁ בְּתוֹךְ יְרוּשָׁלַיִם עִירְךָ לְדוֹר וָדוֹר וּלְנֵצַח נְצָחִים.

וְעֵינֵינוּ תִרְאֶינָה מַלְכוּתֶךָ כַּדָּבָר הָאָמוּר בְּשִׁירֵי עֻזֶּךָ.

עַל יְדֵי דָּוִד מְשִׁיחַ צִדְקֶךָ

From your Holy Place our King will You appear

And reign over us (shortly) because we are waiting for you.

When will you reign in Zion?

Soon in our days forever and ever shall You dwell.

May you increase and be sanctified in the midst of Jerusalem, your city for generation and generation and eternity.

And our eyes will see your kingdom as it is said in the songs of Your Might

By David your righteous Messiah.

And Hallel on the Temple Mount:

??? זה צריך לקרות כל יום. יהודים מתפללים במקום בו עמד פעם בית האלוהים בניצחון. הר הבית הוא שלנו, והוא לא שייך לגזילים מוסלמים! pic.twitter.com/IhlyNDyzFX — Jared Sukukhin – ג’ארד סוקוחין (@SukukhinJared) September 3, 2024

