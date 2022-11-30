Photo Credit: pixabay/modified

“We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed. With one voice, we must confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs.”

– Pres. Donald Trump, State of the Union Address, Feb. 5, 2019

President Trump’s stirring call to the entire nation, during his 2019 State of the Union Address, to confront the vile poison of antisemitism anywhere and everywhere it occurs, and to condemn those who spread this venom, was the clearest statement ever made by a U.S. president about what we need to do to stop the dangerous horrors of Jew-hatred.

President Trump must live up to his own powerful words, to condemn in the strongest possible terms Jew-hater Kanye West and avowed holocaust-denying, white supremacist, Jew-hater Nick Fuentes. The ZOA deplores the fact that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such vile antisemites. His dining with Jew-haters helps legitimize and mainstream antisemitism and must be condemned by everyone.

It is particularly incumbent on America’s influential ex-presidents to confront and condemn the antisemites who are spreading Jew-hatred throughout our country now. Therefore, ZOA also demands former Presidents Clinton and Obama condemn avowed antisemite Louis Farrakhan, the source of much of Kanye West’s and other Jew-haters’ bile. President Obama must finally come clean about the infamous 2005 photo of him and vicious antisemite Farrakhan standing together smiling from ear to ear and his helping organize Farrakhan’s major march on Washington. President Clinton must denounce Farrakhan, after sharing a stage with him and smilingly shaking his hand at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018.

President Biden must publicly condemn overt Jew-haters Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, AOC, Betty McCollum, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Ayanna Pressley, and others.

Not only has Pres. Biden failed to condemn these antisemites, but he actually praised Rashida Tlaib in May 2021 by saying, “Rashida, I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many people. You are a fighter, and G-d thank you for being a fighter.” Biden must retract this phrase and apologize for it.

We also criticize Biden’s Secretary of State Blinken for honoring and elevating overt, Jew-hating Israel-basher, Rep. Ilhan Omar, by bringing her with him to the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar this week. It should not surprise us, since Blinken apologized to Jew-hating Israel-basher Linda Sarsour after Biden aides criticized her. He should also apologize for these actions.

“President Trump must not sully his extraordinary presidential record of pro-Israel actions and combating antisemitism on college campuses and elsewhere by failing to clearly condemn vile antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes,” stated ZOA National President Morton A. Klein. “I, who was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany, lost almost my entire family who were murdered during Hitler’s holocaust. My parents, both Holocaust survivors, Sarah of Poland and Rabbi Herman Klein of Czechoslovakia—who lost his first family to Hitler’s evil—would have demanded this statement of me and ZOA as history demands that all people of good faith denounce Jew-hatred.”

Some highlights from the despicable antisemitic records of Kanye West, Nick Fuentes, and Louis Farrakhan are described below. To this day, none of them have recanted.

Kanye (Ye) West’s Antisemitic Record:

On October 10, 2022, Kanye West tweeted to his 31 million twitter followers: “I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew” and “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

As ZOA previously wrote, West’s despicable, antisemitic apparent call for the “death” of all “JEWISH PEOPLE” (capitalized) was a terrorist Nazi-like threat and extremely dangerous, especially given West’s massive social media following.

During a lengthy interview on Tucker Carlson on October 6, 2022, West accused Jared Kushner of making Middle East peace deals just to make money: “I just think that that’s what they’re about, is making money.” Also, in the edited-out portion of West’s Tucker Carlson interview, West invoked another financial trope, among other antisemitic remarks, saying: “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it will come with some financial engineering.” During the edited-out portions of this interview, West also redefined “Jew” to mean “the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are.”

West’s black supremacist ramblings that African Americans are the real Jews (intimating that Jews of any color who have been practicing the Jewish faith for thousands of years are usurpers) reflects Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam (NOI) antisemitic playbook and the teachings of the violent Black Hebrew Israelite cult.

West also posted on Instagram a screenshot of his text message to Sean “Diddy” Combs, insinuating that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people, saying: “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

On October 16, 2022, on the popular Drink Champs hip hop podcast, West ranted against “Jewish Zionists,” after prefacing it with: “We Jew, so I can’t be antisemite.” West continued: “On TMZ they said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim [Kardashian – Kanye’s ex-wife] have sex by the fireplace. It’s Jewish Zionists that [are] about that life, that’s telling this Christian woman that has four black children to put that out as a message in the media.”

West’s other antisemitic attacks during the hip hop podcast also included:

“Jewish people have owned the Black voice. Whether it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”

Jewish people “came into money through the lawyers after Wall Street, when all of the Catholics – they wouldn’t divorce people, so the Jewish lawyers came in and were willing to divorce people. That’s how they came into the money.”

Jewish people in the entertainment industry “will take one of us that could really feed a whole village, take us and milk us till we die .”

.” Jared Kushner “is an example of how the Jewish people have their hand on every single business that controls the world.” of Jews.

“You just get used to being screwed by the Jewish media.”

“I’m me too-ing the Jewish culture. I’m saying you all have to stand up and admit to what you have been doing. You just got away with it for so long that you weren’t even realizing what you were doing.”

“They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s–t lit. I’m lit, right?”

On July 24, 2005, the Nation of Islam’s Final Call magazine and hip hop media bragged that Kanye West was honored at Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam headquarters in Chicago, with a Million Man March Image Award, for the NOI Million Man March’s 10th anniversary, the Millions More Movement. West also met with Farrakhan in 2015, and praised Farrakhan as “one of our most powerful messengers.”

West recently expressed love for Farrakhan, even while West felt slighted by a portion of a Farrakhan/NOI video released in mid-November 2022 in which Farrakhan wondered whether Kanye really had and lost $2 billion. West responded: “Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody so let’s get on the phone and let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t taking no slights from nobody.” (Farrakhan’s video mainly viciously attacked Jews and attempted to defend Kyrie Irving and Kanye West’s antisemitism. See below.)

Nick Fuentes’ Antisemitic & Racist Record :

Vile anti-Jewish and anti-Israel hate: Fuentes called Jews a “hostile tribal elite” who are “not founding stock” and run the U.S. and “are driving the wars, driving the usury, driving the desecration of the church” and are “set against the Catholic church”; called the Jewish state of Israel the “anti-Christ”; accused that “the world Jewry. . .set up a fake Israel, a fake Israel country, and a fake Israel nation, this organized Jewish influence”; and ranted “Who else would be leading the revolution, who else would be leading the insurrection against the true kingdom, . . . who else would be behind it other than the devil? You could say it’s the Left, and behind that it’s the Jews, and behind that it’s the Devil, what else would it be?” (video)

Fuentes called Jews a “hostile tribal elite” who are “not founding stock” and run the U.S. and “are driving the wars, driving the usury, driving the desecration of the church” and are “set against the Catholic church”; called the Jewish state of Israel the “anti-Christ”; accused that “the world Jewry. . .set up a fake Israel, a fake Israel country, and a fake Israel nation, this organized Jewish influence”; and ranted “Who else would be leading the revolution, who else would be leading the insurrection against the true kingdom, . . . who else would be behind it other than the devil? You could say it’s the Left, and behind that it’s the Jews, and behind that it’s the Devil, what else would it be?” (video) Fuentes also ranted: “I’m not one of those people who says, you believe whatever you want”; “Don’t tell me they’re [Jews are] entitled to their religion”; “They [Jews] can get out fuck out of America”; “You [Jews] have no business being anywhere near the levers of power”; “You [Jews] serve the devil. You serve Satan. . . . I piss on your Talmud ” [raising his middle finger]. “You think I care what an anti-Christ [Jew] believes?” (video)

” [raising his middle finger]. “You think I care what an anti-Christ [Jew] believes?” (video) Fuentes called Matt Walsh a “faggot pussy race traitor [because] you work for Jews.” (video)

Holocaust denial : Fuentes laughingly compared Jews being murdered in the Holocaust to Cookie Monster baking batches of cookies in 15 ovens, and claimed that the math of baking 6 million cookies in five years “doesn’t seem to add up.” Fuentes instead claimed that “maybe 200,000 to 300,000 cookies baked.” (video)

: Fuentes laughingly compared Jews being murdered in the Holocaust to Cookie Monster baking batches of cookies in 15 ovens, and claimed that the math of baking 6 million cookies in five years “doesn’t seem to add up.” Fuentes instead claimed that “maybe 200,000 to 300,000 cookies baked.” (video) Racism/White supremacism : Fuentes ranted: “Enough with the Jim Crow stuff. Who cares? It was better for us. It was better for them (African Americans) too. They had to drink out of a different water fountain, big f*cking deal. Even if it was bad. Who cares? Oh no, they had to go to different schools. Who cares? Grow up. Drink out of the f—ing water fountain.” (video) Fuentes also said it would be “degenerate” for a white person to have sex with a black person. (video)

Fuentes also attended the Charlottesville white supremacy march and then tweeted that it was “incredible” and “you will not replace us. The rootless transnational elite knows that a tidal wave of white identity is coming.”

Louis Farrakhan’s Long Record of Vile Antisemitism and Racism:

Farrakhan is infamous for his decades of calling Jews members of the “Synagogue of Satan”; calling the existence of Israel an “outlaw act”; accusing supporters of Israel of engaging in “a criminal conspiracy”; and calling Judaism a “gutter religion.”

Farrakhan called Jews “termites”: At a 2018 speech for the anniversary of the Million Man March, Farrakhan called those who called him an antisemite “stupid” and told them: “Stop it. I’m anti-termite.”

In the same 2018 speech, Farrakhan claimed that Jews are “responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.”

At a June 26, 2010 lecture in Atlanta entitled “Who are the Real Children of Israel?,” Farrakhan stated: “Somebody has usurped our position. . . . somebody has taken the promise of God to the children of Israel and claimed it for themselves. Blacks in America are God’s people, not those who inhabit land in Palestine…. To all of those who feel that the children of Israel are over in that place they call Israel, you are mistaken.” During the same event, Farrakhan also touted two defamatory books published by NOI which accused Jews of involvement in the slave trade and human trafficking.

At his 2015 “Savior’s Day” speech, Farrakhan falsely accused: “It is now becoming apparent that there were many Israelis and Zionist Jews in key roles in the 9/11 attacks. Israelis had foreknowledge of the attacks… We know that many Jews received a text message not to come to work on September 11.”

In a speech on April 22, 1996, Farrakhan called Hezbollah “freedom fighters” and blamed “Zionist control in England, Europe, the U.S. and around the world” for driving Hezbollah to do “such a thing” (terror attacks).

Farrakhan claimed that the Talmud permits sex crimes, etc., saying: “Did you know that pedophilia, homosexuality, sex trafficking, is the work of Talmudists?” and “Because Talmudic, satanic Jews are the ones that feel nobody has a right to punish them for what the Talmud has made lawful to them.”

A Farrakhan/NOI video released in mid-November 2022 contains Farrakhan’s almost hour-long rant “defending” Kyrie Irving’s and Kanye West’s recent antisemitic statements by accusing Jews of using their “money and power” to “persecute,” “lynch” and “muzzle” Kyrie and Kanye from telling the “truth” that Jews are greedy, evil, uncaring usurpers and enemies trying to divide, weaken and keep Blacks from rising and learning who they are.

The foregoing is just a small sampling of Farrakhan’s decades of defaming Jews, Judaism, and Israel. For many more of Farrakhan’s hateful statements, see the Jewish Virtual Library’s lengthy list.

