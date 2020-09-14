Israel’s peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates remains on center stage in the news and is still being analyzed from a variety of angles.
One of those angles is the question of what peace with the UAE, and potentially with other Arab states, could have on the BDS movement.
For example, Emily Schrader — a research fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute — writes that With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over. Considering the official BDS reaction to the announcement of the peace treaty, the threat to the movement is real.
She notes the self-righteous indignation on their official webpage, not only accusing the UAE of being both a ‘dictatorship’ and a ‘police state,” but also of allowing Israel to use the agreement ‘to support its military interventions and war against democracy in the region’
Schrader notes:
Funny how the BDS movement has no problem with oppressive and authoritarian regimes which murder their own dissidents, minorities, women and others when they are anti-Israel. In fact, in condemning peace with the UAE, the BDS movement publicly aligned itself with some of the world’s biggest violators of human rights today: Iran and Turkey, which also forcefully condemned peace.
But as Schrader points out, the Arab world in general — and the UAE agreement in particular — are a rejection not only of the Palestinian Arab refusal to sit down with Israel, it is also a rejection of the BDS strategy as well.
One would expect the UAE to be even more opposed to the BDS Movement given its radical ties to terrorism which contribute to chaos in the region and has connections with Iran.
