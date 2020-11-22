Photo Credit: Israel Government Press Office

On his Facebook page, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: “Bahrain’s Foreign Minister came to Israel for an historic visit. Bahrain is an Arab country that until two months ago did not recognize Israel at all. Yet, their foreign minister now has visited my home in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital city. What an amazing change.” Now, both Israel and Bahrain have agreed to open embassies in each other’s countries by the end of this year.

Shipan Kumer Basu, who heads the World Hindu Struggle Committee, welcomed the recent peace agreement between both countries and stressed that he hopes that other Muslim countries will follow suite: “Israel always supports the freedom of every faith including the Hindus. Hindu people love how the Jewish people stand up for tolerance, peace, and truth. I am very much pleased that Bahrain agreed that an Israeli Embassy will open up in Manama.”

“Israel is famous for its technology worldwide,” he noted. “If every country works with Israel, it will be wonderful for the entire world. It is possible for there to be world peace, if we are willing to work together and to halt the violence emanating from the extremists and the regimes that sponsor them. I congratulate Bahrain, a moderate nation, for taking this historic step and sharing Israel’s vision for peace. I am looking forward to the day when other countries will follow in the UAE’s and Bahrain’s footsteps.”

In honor of the Bahraini Foreign Minister’s visit in Israel, the Dubai-based International Coalition for Human Rights declared: “The peace agreement with Israel emphasizes the reiteration of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates possessing a forward-looking vision. Diplomatic and cultural relations will further develop between the two sides. Living in isolation from one another has negatively impacted Israel and its relations with the Arab countries. Yet, we are looking forward to a future where Bahrainis, Israelis and all Arabs can live together in peace and harmony.”

“Bahrainis and Israelis wish for a promising future filled with safety and prosperity for our nations and the region as a whole,” they continued. “The road to attaining peace always starts with wise and bold decisions by leaders who aim for a brighter future for their nations. Luckily, Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have leadership that continuously reflected such rational behavior that helps to bridge gaps and promote tolerance.”

The International Coalition for Human Rights referred to the recent visit by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister as “a new chapter for the people of Bahrain and Israel, since such relations will further develop the social and cultural ties between both nations.”