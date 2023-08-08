Photo Credit: Official White House photo

Robert Bowers came to a Pittsburgh synagogue armed with an AR-15 and other weapons to kill as many Jews as possible. After killing 11, he told police that “all these Jews need to die.” This week, he was sentenced to the death penalty for his crimes.

Ahlam al-Tamimi found a restaurant in central Jerusalem bustling with young Jewish families. She dropped off her comrade at the scene who blew up the store, killing 15 people including a pregnant woman and 7 children. Three US nationals were among those injured and killed in the attack. Today, she walks freely in Jordan.

When Tamimi was interviewed about her role on the bombing on Palestinian al Aqsa TV in July 2012 she recounted the events after she left the carnage:

“Afterwards, when I took the bus, the Palestinians around Damascus Gate [in Jerusalem] were all smiling. You could sense that everybody was happy. When I got on the bus, nobody knew that it was me who had led [the suicide bomber to the target]. I was feeling quite strange, because I had left [the bomber] ‘Izz Al-Din behind, but inside the bus, they were all congratulating one another. They didn’t even know one another, yet they were exchanging greetings…While I was sitting on the bus, the driver turned on the radio. But first, let me tell you about the gradual rise in the number of casualties. While I was on the bus and everybody was congratulating one another.”

After hearing an initial report that “three people were killed” in the bombing, Tamimi stated:

“I admit that I was a bit disappointed, because I had hoped for a larger toll. Yet when they said “three dead”, I said: ‘Allah be praised’…Two minutes later, they said on the radio that the number had increased to five. I wanted to hide my smile, but I just couldn’t. Allah be praised, it was great. As the number of dead kept increasing, the passengers were applauding.”

In another interview on Jordanian Ammon News website she said “I do not regret what happened. Absolutely not. This is the path. I dedicated myself to Jihad for the sake of Allah, and Allah granted me success. You know how many casualties there were [in the 2001 attack on the Sbarro pizzeria]. This was made possible by Allah. Do you want me to denounce what I did? That’s out of the question. I would do it again today, and in the same manner.”

With Al Jazeera, Tamimi offered that “from a Palestinian, as well as international law perspective, it is perfectly legitimate to resist the Israeli occupation,” grotesquely twisting the basic notion of ‘resistance’ as the gleeful slaughter of innocent families, a refrain used by many Palestinian Arab extremists.

The Palestinian Authority also seems to agree, praising her on television.

Americans are disgusted.

Yael Lampert, slated to become the United States’ Ambassador to Jordan, said during her May 4, 2023 confirmation hearing (1:08:00) that “I will do everything in my power to ensure that Ahlam al-Tamimi faces justice in the US for her horrific crimes.”

In light of potential upcoming pressure from the United States, it is rumored that “Jordan is planning to transport Ahlam Tamimi either into its border with Egypt or Iraq, where from Tamimi will be secretly escorted to Iran or Qatar. Another source said, a high-powered team of Hamas is coordinating this matter.”

The gleeful thirst for Jewish blood was met with a solemn death penalty verdict in the United States but applause and smiles in the Jordanian-Palestinian Arab community. Which represents your values?

ACTION ITEM

Email Secretary of State Antony Blinken at secretary@state.gov “Pressure Jordan to extradite Ahlam al-Tamimi for her participation in the murder and injury of over 100 innocent civilians including many children.”

