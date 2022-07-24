Photo Credit: youtube

Over the last few weeks, there has been a resurgence of interest, conversation and progress around Saudi Arabia and Israel coming closer to establishing diplomatic relations. Many believed that there would be an announcement about it during President Biden’s visit to the two countries last week. The trip seems to have garnered mixed reviews but the reason for that is that many look at Middle East peace – and a relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel – as an “all or nothing” deal, when in fact, it is not. The Middle East is a complex neighborhood and things do not happen overnight; the key is to watch the signs to know when a relationship is starting to bud.

Right before Biden landed in Jeddah last week, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced it would open the Kingdom’s airspace for all carriers, including Israeli ones. It is a gamechanger for Israeli airlines which can now expand and open new routes to India and other destinations within Asia, which creates more economic opportunities; travel, of course, is a key factor in international commerce. Within a few days, El Al and Arkia already applied for permission to fly over Saudi Arabia as it would shorten the flight time by two to two and a half hours on flights to/from India and Thailand. Before last week’s announcement, these routes would fly south over the Red Sea and around Yemen in order to avoid Saudi airspace. In a day and age where fuel and oil are more expensive than usual, cutting down the flight time – and the amount of fuel needed as a result – makes a significant difference financially for these airlines. Israel’s Tourism Ministry said that it believes this move will eventually reduce the price of airline tickets to these destinations by 20%.

This is an important step in the building blocks toward establishing a relationship with Israel and there are others taking place as well. Saudi Arabia today is very different from how it looked even just six or seven years ago. It has moved away from being an oil-based economy to one focused on technology, education, and helping to progress the region forward. As someone who has been to Saudi Arabia, I am constantly impressed by the development that is taking place and how busy the airports are. The country has invested hundreds of billions of dollars in education, technology and green energy – all things that are high on Israel’s agenda as well. Imagine the opportunity if Saudi Arabia and Israel were to work together in these three areas? The possibilities are endless.

Last week’s announcement about Saudi Arabia opening its skies for Israeli airliners is an important step in this process. Establishing relations with Israel will lead to a domino effect for many others in the region and the broader Muslim world to join as well. So, while the Abraham Accords were intended to create a new Middle East, one built on peace and prosperity for all, they will end up extending throughout Asia, and hopefully one day soon we will see other countries like Indonesia and Malaysia coming on board.