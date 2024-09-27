Photo Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0 David Shai

In Israel, many streets bear the names of the sages Hillel and Shamai, who, despite their famous legal disputes, shared deep mutual respect. While standing at the intersection of Beit Hillel and Beit Shamai Streets in Tel Aviv during the Three Weeks, a friend remarked that this crossroads symbolizes their bond and could serve as a remedy for sinat chinam, or baseless hatred, a divisive force within our people since ancient times and a key factor in the destruction of the Second Temple.

The Jewish people are described in the Bible as “stiff-necked” or stubborn, and maintaining unity has always been a challenge. Recently, the severe division over judicial reform and other issues has threatened national cohesion. The resulting demonstrations and threats not only disturbed the country but also emboldened our enemies to attack us on October 7, 2023. However, the surprising unity and resolve shown by Israel in response to the Hamas invasion and massacre highlighted the positive aspects of our stubbornness, as we rallied together to defend our families and homeland.

Despite this initial unity, discord is creeping back, and we risk returning to the historical patterns of division that have plagued us. According to our tradition, the Second Temple was destroyed due to sinat chinam, baseless hatred. Many believe the remedy is ahavat chinam, or baseless love. However, Rav Shalom Rosner, quoting others, argues that this approach misses the point. Instead, he suggests the solution is ahavat Yisrael, or love of all Jews. Each person is created in the image of G-d and has redeeming qualities worthy of love and respect. Understanding and valuing every person can help foster peace.

Pirkei Avot 5:17 offers valuable insight by noting that the debates between Hillel and Shamai endures because their disagreements were driven by the pursuit of constructive legal outcomes. The Talmud (Yevamot 14b) further illustrates this by highlighting that, despite their differences, members of Beit Shamai and Beit Hillel intermarried. Only through mutual respect and appreciation can disagreements be healthy and productive.

We have much to be grateful for. Our country is in capable hands, as the younger generation has met the challenges of this war with resilience and courage. Now, it’s our turn to set aside our divisions and entrenched emotions, and begin anew – by emulating the respectful dialogue modeled by Hillel and Shamai. By fostering understanding and appreciation across Am Yisrael, may we be able to transform our disagreements into constructive discussions, merit divine salvation, and achieve true, lasting peace.

Shana Tova.

