House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chair Virginia Foxx (R-NC) criticized Harvard on Thursday for not enforcing significant disciplinary measures against students involved in pro-Hamas demonstrations on campus, indicating that the Ivy League institution may be in breach of the Civil Rights Act.

Foxx denounced Harvard for its refusal to hold those responsible for the antisemitic protests that consumed its campus accountable, with meaningful discipline.

The Chairwoman revealed that “new documents provided to the Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into campus antisemitism show that Harvard failed to discipline the overwhelming majority of those involved in the protests, and none of those found responsible for the spring encampment were suspended. Failure to punish these students for their antisemitic actions amounts to a likely failure to provide a safe learning environment for Jewish students, a violation of Harvard’s responsibilities under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

“Harvard failed, end of story,” said Chairwoman Foxx. “These administrators failed their Jewish students and faculty, they failed to make it clear that antisemitism will not be tolerated, and in this case, Harvard may have failed to fulfill its legal responsibilities to protect students from a hostile environment.”

“The only thing administrators accomplished is appeasing radical students who have almost certainly returned to campus emboldened and ready to repeat the spring semester’s chaos. Harvard must change course immediately,” Foxx said.

HARVARD AT AGAIN ? Harvard University is refusing to cooperate with the District Attorney’s investigation into students accused of assaulting their Jewish peers – Free Beacon pic.twitter.com/kcwmQIbKi9 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 6, 2024

According to an executive summary of documents provided to the Committee, as the new semester begins, not one of the 68 Harvard students referred for discipline for conduct related to the encampment is suspended, and the vast majority are in good standing. Moreover, between October 7 and the April 24 formation of the encampment, Harvard failed to impose any formal discipline on any students.

In the months between October 7 and the establishment of the spring encampment, Harvard failed to impose formal discipline on any students for antisemitic conduct violations, including the occupation of a campus building and the disruption of classes with bullhorns.

Fifty-two of the 68 students who were referred for disciplinary action relating to the encampment are currently in good standing. This includes several instances in which students were initially told they would receive a multi-semester suspension before having punishments reduced to probation.

The Harvard Graduate School of Education (HGSE) Committee on Rights and Responsibilities declined to punish five students who participated in the encampment in violation of university policies and instead “encourage[d] [them] to continue engaging in meaningful discourse, provided that all future activities are conducted in a manner consistent with HGSE and University policies.”

BREAKING: Harvard students have set up an encampment for Gaza, despite Harvard’s many attempts to intimidate students from participating. Harvard suspended students from the Palestine Solidarity Committee and restricted access to Harvard Yard in anticipation of the protests. pic.twitter.com/BPexmCVE3C — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 24, 2024

A University spokesperson issued a statement claiming Harvard has “updated and strengthened disciplinary procedures, allowing for common fact-finding in matters involving students across multiple schools,” adding, “Harvard’s leaders have made clear to the community our rules, norms, and expectations for civil dialogue and responsible conduct, and we unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hate and bias, which have no place in our community.”

