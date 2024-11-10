Photo Credit: 123rf.com

What Pidyon Haben?

‘To Me, Daughters Are Dearer Than Sons’

(Bava Basra 141a)

The Mishna (supra 140b) seemed to infer that the birth of a daughter is preferable to the birth of a son. On our daf, R. Chisda explains this with the following statement: “Bas techila siman yafeh labonim” – a firstborn daughter portends well for sons that will follow.

The Gemara offers another view that the daughter (elder sister) aids in raising her younger brothers (and sisters). The Gemara presents an alternate view that the birth of an eldest daughter fends off the evil eye.

Jealousy

Rabbenu Gershom (ad loc.) explains this latter statement to mean that a firstborn daughter avoids the jealousy of other people who view such a family (where there are many sons) with great envy. Thus the firstborn daughter leaves any and all brothers subsequently born less conspicuous.

Peace And Tranquility

Maharsha (ad loc.) explains that the jealousy in this situation is avoided when the firstborn is a girl for now there is no bechor – firstborn son – who is entitled to a double portion. His younger brothers are usually envious of him, which might at times even lead to strife. Thus, since all inherit equally, there is no evil eye.

Torah Scholars

R. Chisda further states that he has a personal preference for daughters. Rashi (s.v. “amar R. Chisda l’didi…”) explains that his sons did not survive (but his daughters did). Tosafos (s.v. l’didi bena’san adifin li mi bnei”) dispute this and cite references in many places in our Talmud to his having had sons – all Torah scholars – but explain that the husbands of his daughters were even greater, as they were gedolei hador – the leading scholars of the generation.

Deprived Of A Mitzvah

Ben Yehoyada (ad loc.) explains R. Chisda’s two statements in the following manner. First he comments that a firstborn daughter portends well for sons that will follow. He explains that though it is a good sign for them, however, for the father it is not, since he is deprived of the mitzvah of pidyon haben – redemption of the firstborn – performed only when that firstborn is a male. In order to address that difficulty, he explains that when R. Chisda adds that his personal preference is for daughters, his reason is simple: He was a kohen – a member of the priestly tribe – and as such he was not forfeiting the mitzvah of pidyon haben – a mitzvah that was simply not applicable to him.

