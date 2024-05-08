Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

The holiday of Pesach came and went, and I’m sure we all hoped that some great miracle would occur and we would all be redeemed just like we did when we were in Egypt. After so much preparation physically and mentally, I was waiting eagerly for Eliyahu HaNavi to walk in seder night and be the barer of the final redemption. On the surface it might seem like nothing happened. However, every anticipation and every preparation is creating an underlying current which will bring our final redemption. Hashem sees all the intentions we have and gathers them together with all of our suffering to finally save us eternally. When we will finally see our nation in its final glory and success, all our pain will dwindle and fade away. When a person finally gets their salvation, the suffering of the past seems to disappear. True not immediately, however, good times and happiness, do relieve and shadow over the pain of the past. There’s a reason that we must consciously remind ourselves to remember the past events since time does wipe away the pain or the intensity of past memories, especially if they were harsh and painful.

Hashem in His infinite greatness put into the human brain forgetfulness in order that we can survive and live through even the hardest of times.

Since the beginning of time, the Jewish nation has been on an ongoing roller coaster. At times strong and powerful, conquering any obstacles in their way, to being chased, beaten and subjugated to the mighty hands of others. Our dark side is also our light side. In every darkness we always find the light. We can never be destroyed forever since our light always shines through and gives us life no matter what.

This past week, and next week Israel commemorates two very significant days. One is the Holocaust Day and the other is the Memorial Day for all those who have fallen, living and protecting this holy land.

Living in Israel one cannot forget the painful past since unfortunately we have constant reminders. The painful past is a part of our daily lives and not just a memory. Every day our enemies are waiting happily to destroy us and kill us forever. However, we are constantly holding Hashem’s hand.

Sometimes these dark moments don’t necessarily have to be life or death threatening. They can be situations where somebody hurts us very badly, and we might feel like we were stabbed in the heart. It is written in the Torah to be very careful not to hurt a person’s feelings since it’s like shedding their blood. Anyone whose been hurt in this way understands exactly why the Torah compares such an event to bloodshed. Also in these situations we can see the light in the darkness. When we get hurt we can choose our response. We can get angry and revengeful, and then stay in the darkness. Or be silent and see Hashem’s light and hand in the matter. This choice gives us the insight to see how Hashem is holding our hand and giving us the strength and the ability to withstand any obstacle no matter how painful they are, and come out of the pain shining and full of light, feeling Hashem’s warm hand holding ours.

Hashem guides this nation personally. We are never alone and are always fighting hand in hand with the One Above. We must never loose focus of who is running the show and whose hands we are in.

We are always in the hands of the Almighty, and He will never let us go. During this time period when we remember all those beautiful Jewish souls that were taken from us do brutally, we must shed a tear and remember that everything is from Hashem. He sees us, He’s with is, and He’ll never let us down. Yes we now have returned to our home land, yet its not complete with our Hashem dwelling amongst us in His home here in Jerusalem.

Thank you Hashem for always holding our hand and for giving us the ability to always see the light despite the great darkness we see and feel terribly at times. Bless all the sacred souls that have been taken from us, and love and strengthen the ones that are left.