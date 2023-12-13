Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

So much has been said and written throughout the generations until this very day regarding the war between light and darkness, good and bad, right and wrong. During the time of Chanukah we see and experience a small glimpse through the candles that we light, each night of this conflict between the two.

This light which differentiates between the two forces in the world comes in many forms. It could be a religious light, a mental light, it could be a light of all sorts. Any place that we come across two opinions, two people, too controversies, this tug of war between the two will always surface. In the prayers that we recite during the time of Chanukah, we say; “may Hashem grant us miracles like he did in those days in our times.” It says that the miracles and the great victories that Hashem did for our forefathers in those days should be done for us today. This sounds very strange – in those days and these days, what does this really mean? This shows us that there is nothing new in the world and every holiday that comes around resembles and represents the same energy and force in the world that was once there and now it is here again just as it was in the past. Our holidays are not history, only in those days, rather in our times as well, therefore it’s written in one sentence. During these times we have the ability, the power, and the energy to see and merit the miracles that Hashem did back then during the miraculous stories of the Maccabees, unto our very days today. To receive that help and spiritual light on to our days right now. On a large scale we see the horrible war going on in Gaza and think about the captives every single day and our brave soldiers that are sacrificing their lives for the entire nation and for the entire world. They are the few against the many wishing to destroy us at any given moment. Our minds cannot understand how this is happening and furthermore when this will end. As Jewish people we are always looking beyond, we’re always looking for the light in the darkness and distress. We’re always looking for the light in anything we do. This is not always a successful mission in the sense that we do not necessarily know which is the best way to always act. When we light the candles every night of Chanukah, and Shabbos, we are constantly trying to light the way and bring Hashem into everything we do.

Advertisement





At times the darkness is so great we can’t see right in front of our feet. We can’t see in the distance. All the Almighty is asking from us is to light one wick. During Chanukah we get the strength for the entire year by these eight days. We light one candle each day which adds to the day before. We cannot see down the road, we cannot see the upcoming year, and we don’t have insight into when the darkness will disappear. Whether it’s for the entire nation or in each one’s individual lives. Everyone has some darkness, some trials and issues that even if they seem minor or insignificant compared to the world’s troubles, G-d is telling us light one candle every day. This one wick will add light from the one before it. Our job is to look one step in front of our feet, not further. This is the strength of the Jewish nation as a whole. Each person lights one light, each person lights one candle, and when Hashem looks down onto the nation He sees one big flame. He sees a flame of courage, of blind faith, of the light in the darkness. Whether it’s within one’s family, the country or the entire world, this flame is what Hashem sees. The great effort that each one made to light one small fire, one tiny light. This extreme faith that a person has can make a difference and keep the flame burning. The flame that chases the darkness away. This power is the energy that will help bring eternal light onto the Jewish nation.

When Yosef HaTzaddik was in prison he was only one wick. He was only one person that had light in such a dark place. No matter what darkness he felt in his heart, or darkness he felt overcame him, he lived each night by lighting one candle, in his heart and in his mind each night lit the way. Until that wick became a flame, a light on to the whole world. What made each one of our great leaders throughout Jewish history so great was this power of lighting the wick each day. Each one of us has a potential to be a great leader, a great source of light. This great source of light can only come from deep down in the darkness. From a place where the person themselves must reach down inside their heart and decide that no matter what overcomes them they will light a candle every night, not knowing what the road ahead brings and not being able to see too far ahead. Hashem Himself sees this little wick and will take each one of these little lights and light up not only this one person’s darkness but the whole world. As we enter into the holy Shabbat with the eight lights of Chanukah behind us we can see one big flame that these eight candles created. One flame of faith, of hope, and of strength that will lead us into the year and give us direction no matter what comes our way.