I join the masses
The multitudes standing
In awed silence
Watching his every move
To witness the scene –
So holy
So regal
So pure
Eyes closed
Thoughts transcending
So removed
Transported to a celestial world
He seems to be listening –
Angels
They dance before him
As he sways gently,
Serenely
Then his voice reverberates
Gratitude for sanctification
The candle’s light
And for the miracles of then, at this time
What pristine beauty!
What service to his Creator!
What devotion!
What love!
I yearn to replicate that service
To be –
So holy
So regal
So pure
So transcending
I gather my family
We stand by the window
My eyes are closed
I sway gently
I can hear the angels as they sing…
“Stop touching me!”
“Mommy, I had it first!”
“That was my candle!”
Annoyance wells up inside me
Where is my holiness?
Where is my regality?
Where is my purity?
I open my eyes
I look at the faces around me
There they are!
The angels G-d has granted me
The candles I’ve been entrusted to ignite
My partner to share it all with
I close my eyes again
Then my voice reverberates
With gratitude for sanctification
Through the candle’s light
And for the miracles of now
– Every single day!