Recipe for Raising A Happy, Well-Adjusted Child

2 heaping Tbsp. hearts of love, unconditional

1 tsp. scents of accomplishment

1 Tbsp. emphasis on strengths

1 dash of criticism, softened (use sparingly)

3 oz. self-respect

1 Tbsp. time & attention, extracted (quality over quantity)

1 “Kupp” full of Torah and mitzvos

1 pinch firmness

Preheat with shalom bayis and passion for Torah.

Prepare based on temperament and personality.

Add healthy dose of tefillah. Mix together all ingredients while continually adding tefillos.

Allow to rise generously.

Give space to cool.

For best result, ensure plenty of good consistency.

Serve and enjoy together as a family.

Yield: 1 healthy serving per batch – each different and unique in its own way. (Results will vary.)