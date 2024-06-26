Photo Credit: 123rf.com
  • 2 heaping tbsp. hearts of love, unconditional
  • 1 tsp. scents of accomplishment
  • 1 tbsp. emphasis on strengths
  • 1 dash of criticism, softened – (use sparingly)
  • 3 oz. self-respect
  • 1 Tbsp. time & attention, extracted (quality over quantity)
  • 1 ‘kupp’ full ofTtorah and mitzvos
  • 1 pinch firmness

 

Preheat with shalom bayis and passion for Torah.

Prepare based on temperament and personality. Add healthy dose of tefillah. Mix together all ingredients while continually adding tefillos. Allow to rise generously.

Give space to cool.

For best results ensure plenty of good consistency.

Serve and enjoy together as a family.

Use: Plenty of choices and listening ear.

Yield: 1 healthy serving – each different and unique in its own way.

Results will vary.

Rabbi Dani Staum
http://www.stamtorah.info
Rabbi Dani Staum, LMSW, is a popular speaker and author as well as a rebbe in Heichal HaTorah in Teaneck, NJ. He has recently begun seeing clients in private practice as part of the Rockland CBT group. For appointments and speaking engagements, contact 914-295-0115 or [email protected]. Archives of his writings can be found at www.stamtorah.info.