The beautiful month of the holidays is past. It was a time of true joy, and happiness, and yet it was also a time that our happiness was mingled with sad memories of last year’s horrifying events. As the new year’s readings of the Torah portions begins once more, we find ourselves reading about the leaders of our nation who are our fathers and mothers. These Torah stories that seem like a simple series of events which took place centuries ago, tell the story line of how our nation was formed. These stories give us a lot more than what meets the eye. Every time we read about our forefathers and mothers, we get strength and inner purpose to fight and go on, despite life’s great challenges. We are able to pick our heads up again and continue on. We march on for all those who have left us and cannot walk with us physically, and for all those who are still with us who need our courage and stature more than ever.

Sometimes it feels that we are just left with memories. However, if we look deeper into our history and look up to our leaders, we will see and understand what we are meant to do.

As Jewish people we continue our lives where they left off. Not figuratively speaking but physically speaking. We continue the Torah that they learned, and continue doing their good deeds. We are all part of one big chain in the continuation of our nation.

It all began with one great leader, Avraham, our father. Avraham’s strength and ability to go on are inherently passed on to, and in every Jew. How much can one nation endure? Almost every second there is change. From happiness to sadness, from fear to triumph, we’re a nation of growth.

When Hashem created the world and mankind, He intended for there to be peace and harmony amongst all with holiness, goodness and truth to rule over the whole world.

As the book of Genesis unfolds, and we see the chronological order of creation, we see how man can ruin the world and how one man can build and fix the world. Our father Abraham wanted to continue to create goodness and fix past wrong doings. This past week was the passing away our great Mother Rachel. It was also the passing away of a great rabbi and leader, Rabbi Shlomo Carlbach, who changed the lives of so many beautiful souls.

Continuity is the only way we can survive and go on. Life is wonderful and yet full of so many challenges that make us want to give up so many times again and again.

This week we read Chayei Sara, the life of our Mother Sara. When in effect this week speaks of her life after she was gone. And that’s the point exactly. Once a person leaves this world physically, we must ensure that their ways and spirit lives on in us and in the unique chain of the Jewish people forever.

Hashem wants us to pass on to the whole world, greatness. Since the Jews are a light unto all the nations, I believe that is the reason we start with the very short book of Genesis. After all, the holidays are actually to give us strength. When the holidays end, we feel empty. You feel at a loss after such a great high. How can we now continue?

With the everyday life Hashem was so close to us for so long during the holidays. How can we feel Hashem’s presence? That’s why we start with Genesis.

With the story of Adam and Eve and all the generations till we reach Avraham. We see how Adam was in such a high place. The creation of G-d himself. Adam was created in the image of Hashem, in the Garden of Eden, with everything good and then Hashem made them leave the garden after the sin. What a great fall. It almost seemed that one could never get up from such a fall. And then Avraham saves the world and starts building it again. All of his descendants start the fixing of the world once again.

No matter what our struggles are, we will find the right way to continue as did our ancestors.

May Hashem guide, and be close to us just as He was with our great forefathers and mothers.

