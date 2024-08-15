Photo Credit: Jodie Maoz

These days before the 9th of the month of Av, are truly like no other. Since Simchat Torah, we have been mourning and experiencing the 9th of Av. Therefore, now as we approach the actual date of the 9th of Av, we will, baruch Hashem, rejoice with the happiness of Simchat Torah and the full redemption. The eyes of the whole world are upon us, waiting to see how our enemy, so evil, wants to destroy us. The leader of Iran picked the 9th of Av, to retaliate and attack us, to threaten us and to frighten us, since it is known that the 9th of Av is a day of mourning for the Jewish nation. From the time the people of Israel walked in the desert and were punished for speaking badly of the land of Israel, and complaining about not wanting to enter the land, this sad day, became the saddest mourning day we have, for all the generations since then.

The enemy does not know that our future leader and Mashiach, our savior was also born on this 9th day of Av. This is similar to our enemy Haman from the story of Purim. He tried to destroy the Jewish people and looked for a proper date to execute his awful decree upon the Jews. He found the 7th day of the month of Adar. This was the day that our leader Moshe Rabbainu died. He did not know that on that same date, our leader was born as well. We have been waiting, crying and yearning for the full redemption of the Jewish people for over two thousand years.

All the prophecies and all the events that have been going on in the land of Israel, and all over the world, in the past year, all point the finger in the same direction, to Hashem. G-d promised that the day will come and He will come back to Zion and redeem His children forever, from their long exile. The time has come for our Father, our Master, our King to redeem us. The eyes of all nations have always been upon us to destroy the Jewish people. Especially now, with the latest threat of one of the biggest enemies, looming over our heads, the big retaliation of Iran on Israel, on the 9th day of Av.

The final redemption is not just about winning another war. The final redemption is about Hashem returning home to His house of prayer, and bringing all of the Jewish people home. The slogan that has been going around since the harsh and very sad day of the awful massacre of the Jews on October 7, and the capture of all the hostages that were taken is, “Bring them home.”

This obviously is regarding the hostages. But not only is it the time for them, It is time for all the children of Israel to come home. We know that the 9th of Av, and the other sad mourning days that we have, in the Jewish calendar are going to become days of joy and celebration. This is not just a slogan or something to encourage us while we are in exile. This is a fact.

We must realize that the redemption is upon us. We are living the future right now. Therefore, with all the events that are taking place around the world and especially to us here in Israel, this is a true sign that the redemption is actually here. When a person waits for something to happen for so many years and prays for it to occur, it becomes a prayer that one says by rote. Sometimes it loses the effect or the feeling that the request will actually ever happen.

We are now living in that time of the true and full redemption. I want to ask Hashem to return to His home, to Jerusalem and to bring ALL of His children back home. It’s not just a prayer. It is something that we are waiting to actually happen. And what better time, than the 9th day of Av. All eyes in the world are awaiting to see how our enemy wants to destroy us. But all the Jewish people in the world wait to see how G-d’s merciful hand will save us. In order that Hashem’s name is to be glorified, not just upon His children but upon the whole world, everyone must see how great and merciful Hashem is. When G-d will redeem His nation, everyone will see that Hashem is one, His name is one, and His people are one.

I am writing these words just a few days before the 9th day of Av, with certainty that our final redemption is truly here. I’m waiting here in Israel in the holy city of Jerusalem for all of my brothers and sisters to come back home. Then we may all turn our heads and hearts to the one and only, to the Almighty above, who has returned home and who has brought all of His children back, to worship Him forever, in the final redemption, here in Jerusalem, amen.

