Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I have had the great privilege of traveling to different communities, meeting our Jewish brothers and sisters all over the globe. Baruch Hashem each speaking tour brings me to a greater appreciation of Mi K’Amcha Yisrael! I have discovered open hearts, open minds and open homes filled with gracious hospitality.

You never know the impact one person can have in this world. You never realize the power you, yourself, have to create ripples of kindness.

When I was invited to speak for Chabad of Plano, Texas, I landed in the pouring rain. Rabbi Block, who had invited me to speak, greeted me at the airport. I asked the rabbi if this was his childhood hometown and wondered how he found his way to Plano.

“I actually grew up in a place I’m sure you never heard of,” he replied. “London, Ontario.”

I could not believe it.

“Rabbi, I will never forget London, Ontario. Let me tell you a story.”

I relayed how 35 years ago, I traveled with my husband and then toddler to Toronto, Canada on a Friday morning. We would never normally fly on a Friday but this was a long summer day, and the early flight was short. Midair, the pilot announced that there was an awful windstorm above the Toronto airport. We would be landing instead in London, Ontario.

London, Ontario? I had never even heard of this place! It was erev Shabbos!

The pilot then announced that once we’d land, customs officials would be processing us and our luggage. Only then would a bus be taking us to Toronto which was hours away.

My husband and I exchanged worried glances. We had a while till our destination, Shabbos was coming, and we had no idea what we would do. The only thing we knew for sure is that as soon as the plane landed we needed to disembark ASAP.

We spoke to the flight attendant and explained our Shabbos predicament. She said that if we want to get off the plane and not wait for the whole process, we will be forfeiting not only our ride to Toronto but our luggage as well. That meant no clothing, no diapers for my toddler, and no food besides a few snacks that I had in my bag. Nothing.

The sun was setting. Shabbos was coming.

As soon as the plane touched down, we disembarked. The runway was in the middle of a cornfield. The heat was sweltering. We were in the middle of nowhere.

We walked around the tiny empty terminal. I sat down with my toddler on my lap and started to cry. What would we eat? How would I care for my little boy?

A women behind the counter heard me speaking to my husband and said that she believes there is one Jewish couple who lives in town. He is a professor at the University of Western Ontario. She offered to call him.

We could not imagine that this would be a good idea. Who knows who these people were?

She dialed, handed me the phone, and we explained our situation.

“Shalom Aleichem! Come join us! We are so happy to have Shabbos guests!” A ‘heimishe’ voice reassured us.

A few moments later we found ourselves in the home of this incredibly warm couple. They greeted us as if we were family. They gave us fresh clothing to change into, diapers for our baby, iced drinks and warm smiles. The professor had brilliant Torah to share at the meals. His wife had prepared a delicious Shabbos. Jews who had never tasted Shabbos before joined us.

After Shabbos we discovered the depth of kindness that this couple had given. The only room with air-conditioning was the master bedroom. We did not realize that this was the room we had slept in. After Shabbos they arranged our drive to Toronto. We were touched to our very core and learned the true definition of hachnosas orchim.

Rabbi Block’s eyes were glistening.

“You actually had Shabbos in my parent’s home.”

Dr. Yitzchok Block has received his PhD from Harvard. He had wished to become a rabbi but when offered professorship in London, Ontario, the couple was advised by the Lubavitcher Rebbe to take the position.

“What will we do there?”

“You will find what there is to be done.”

35 years later the kindness is not forgotten,

You never know.