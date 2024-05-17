Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Pesach Sheini (“the Second Pesach”) is celebrated on the 14th of Iyar, a month after the eve of Pesach. The Torah relates that in the first year after Yetzias Mitzrayim, the Exodus, when the Jewish people were preparing to bring the Pesach sacrifice, “There were [certain] men who were impure because [of contact with a human corpse], and they could not bring the Pesach offering on that day. They came before Moshe and Aharon… and said, ‘We are unclean… [but] why should we be held back from bringing the offering of G-d in its time…?’ Moshe said to them, ‘Stand and I will hear what G-d will command concerning you.’ And G-d said to Moshe: ‘…If any man be impure… or on a distant road [on the day of the Pesach offering]…, he shall sacrifice the Pesach offering to G-d in the second month, on the fourteenth day at dusk…’” (Bamidbar 9:6-11).

Anyone who did not bring a Pesach offering because of impurity or even because he had willfully transgressed G-d’s will was thus given the opportunity to compensate for his shortcoming by bringing an offering on Pesach Sheini.

It’s Never Too Late

The previous Rebbe explained that Pesach Sheini teaches us that “Nito kein farfallen – Nothing is ever lost. It’s never too late!” Our conduct can always be rectified. Even someone who is impure, who was far away and even desired to be so, can still correct himself. There is no justification for despair. Every individual, no matter what his situation, always has the potential to make a “leap forward” (the literal translation of the Hebrew word pesach) in his service of G-d.

The Desire Within Our Hearts

Pesach Sheini came about, the Rebbe explains, in response to the sincere request of individuals who were impure. One of the goals of Judaism is to draw holiness into this world. A more important goal, however, is to elevate the world and the worldly aspects of man. To transform all aspects of our being and bring to the surface the essential godliness that rests within us.

The institution of Pesach Sheini was prompted by the heartfelt desires of those who, despite their impurity, protested, “Why should we be prevented from bringing the offering of G-d?” It was an expression of man’s inner need to establish a bond with G-d. This need exists in every Jewish heart. Man’s plea for “one more chance” reflects the mode of divine service called teshuva (return). For everyone, even a person who is “on a distant path,” possesses a divine potential which always seeks to realize itself.

Continuous Growth

Although Pesach Sheini was initially instituted for those who had not offered the Pesach sacrifice in its proper time, its spiritual expression in our divine service is relevant to all Jews, even those who have celebrated Pesach as completely as possible.

We find that a pattern of continuous growth – as it says in Tehillim, “They shall proceed from strength to strength” – is associated with “appear[ing] before G-d in Zion.” May the personal growth motivated by Pesach Sheini prepare us for the time when the Beis HaMikdash will be rebuilt, and we will partake of the Pesach offerings and the other festive offerings. May this take place imminently – now!