Rebbe Nachman of Breslov once remarked, “As each day begins, I place my every movement, and that of my children and dependants, in G-d’s hands, asking that everything goes as G-d would want it. This is very good, and I have no worries. Whether or not things go well, I am reliant on G-d. Whatever He desires, I have already asked that I do only His will” (Sichos HaRan #2).

This is a very simple practice that all of us can do at the beginning of each day. I have heard that those who participate in 12 Step programs to deal with their addiction also begin their day this way. By consciously choosing each day to “give over” their lives and their will to G-d, they are able to stay clean and sober one day at a time.

Reflecting on this, I’m amazed that Rebbe Nachman taught this concept well over 100 years before the advent of 12 Step recovery programs. One need not be struggling with an addiction for this practice to set them on the proper path each day. Invariably we all make hundreds of decisions throughout the day that need to be guided by a strong connection to the Creator. This connection will surely make for a “smoother ride.”

This simple daily practice also makes it much easier to accept when things aren’t going our way. Instead of becoming distraught over the various disappointments we are sure to encounter, we become quick to accept that which is out of our control because we’ve already begun the day by placing our life squarely under G-d’s control. This also leads to fewer attempts by us to control the people around us and thereby helps foster healthier boundaries in our interpersonal relationships.

So as we begin each new day, let us remember to place our lives under Hashem’s control with a prayer that we act in accordance with His will throughout the day and that He direct all our affairs. And may we all enjoy the peace of mind that comes with that.