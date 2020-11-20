Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The United States recently held presidential elections to determine who would be the president for the next four years. Who won? It is still unclear. Many so called news outlets have called the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Yes, they have declared that Joe Biden, who suffers from severe cognitive failure and has trouble making sentences, and has been connected to serious corruption, has been elected by the American people to serve as the next president.

Personally, I find it hard to believe that anyone would have voted for the Biden team. But I do know that there are many people who have developed a deep hatred for President Donald Trump, and as Chazal tell us, hatred blinds one from being able to see clearly. So, I am sure that there were at least a few million votes for Mr. Biden.

I am not here to lay out the legal case for election fraud, only to point out what seems obvious to me. Anyone who has been paying attention is aware of the abnormalities that occurred across the country in battleground states, and it definitely does not pass the smell test.

What I would like to focus on is a point that I feel many people seem to be overlooking. And that is that we must not forget for one second who is running the world, and who orchestrated that the results should end up in exactly this situation; namely Hashem. And we should stop and think for a moment, why did Hashem do this.

Now, I recently heard someone asking the following question: In this election most of the Orthodox Jewry was united in their support for President Donald Trump. Both Satmar Rebbes, both Bubov Rebbes, etcetera, backed President Donald Trump. Then again I can’t fathom how anyone could not. Either way this fellow went on to wonder how it was that if practically all the frum Jews were united how could Hashem not give them what they were asking for.

In my opinion this question is based on a complete lack of Emuna. For example, if all of a man’s children unite and ask him for something is there any reason compelling him to do it? Certainly, when the father we are discussing is Hashem, who has a master plan that He has been arranging and putting into place, there is no room for such a question.

But I believe it goes even further. It’s not simply that there is no room for such questions, rather we would be fools not to stop and think about why He chose this outcome. Clearly, this fits into the master plan. Hashem has made it so obvious for us if we would only open our eyes. In the derech hateva, natural course of the world, President Donald Trump should have won the election, in a landslide! And I hope and pray, for the sake of this country and for the sake of the world, that he is able to prove the rampant fraud and corruption that surely occurred, and is able to remain president for another four years. However, before that can happen Hashem wants us to get a message. The message is, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris almost won this election! Do you want to live in a country run by them? Look, it almost happened. Do you have to wait for it to actually happen, and for them to actually begin to make life difficult for us here before we start to plan our escape?

It is no secret that somewhere in Hashem’s master plan, is the migration of Jews from around the world back to Eretz Yisrael. How many Jews would have considered it had President Donald Trump won in a landslide? Not too many. But now that it appears as though he has lost, how many are seriously considering it? Many.

I completely believe, not based on any evidence, that President Donald Trump will win the election and remain president for the next four years, provided that we can take the message from the uncertain times we find ourselves in right now. If we can take the message from these uncertain times, namely that we belong in Israel, then Hashem can allow President Donald Trump to continue his great work.

The time has come to organize communities as a whole to make Aliyah. Especially with the current workplace settings allowing for so many to work remotely, for many people parnassa is no longer a reason to stay.

May we all be zoche to see the unfolding of Hashem’s master plan come to fruition, with the goel tzedek speedily in our times, amen.