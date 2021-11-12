Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We are already accustomed to the fact that wherever we go in the world there is a Chabad House. If we ever have a problem, there is always a shliach we can turn to. Jews are stuck in some remote location? All it takes is one phone call to the local Chabad House and all their Jewish needs, including kosher food, are taken care of. But is this really so simple and natural?

When we see something miraculous, it excites us the first time. But when it repeats itself again and again, we become accustomed to it and begin taking it for granted.

Advertisement



If we take a moment to think about the work of the shluchim, we will realize how far from the ordinary it is.

The many sacrifices shluchim make on a daily basis usually fall under our radar. We wake up in the morning and make a coffee. We reach into the fridge and take out fresh milk. For us, fresh cholov Yisroel milk is a given. But for many shluchim, it is unheard of. Not to speak of cheeses and other dairy foods that some shluchim never get hold of.

The kosher food supply chain often requires sophisticated logistics necessitating large shipments from overseas and abundant freezer space. If they forget to order something, they must wait patiently until the following shipment. Nonetheless, they host large meals and provide kosher food to many tourists even in the most remote locations.

In the morning, we are busy with getting our kids off to school. Many shluchim could only dream of doing so. Where is there a local Jewish kindergarten or school? Many, or most, of their children are home-schooled, with their parents as the kindergarten directors, teachers, and friends. The technology allowing remote online learning helps to some extent, but the life of shlichus often still means that the children don’t benefit from traditional school systems and friends nearby with whom to play – things that are so basic for us.

In the morning, we go to shul to daven. There is a guaranteed minyan, and even several of them. Many shluchim are happy to at least get a minyan on Shabbos, and even this doesn’t always happen. Sometimes it takes years of work to establish a minyan just for the High Holidays. Think about how it feels to daven alone, at home, without a minyan or krias HaTorah.

For some shluchim, the closest mikvah to them is a few hours away by plane. If they want a study partner with whom to delve into Torah study, it is only possible by phone. They live all alone, far from any other religious Jews, and distant from the rest of their family and relatives. The kids only see their grandparents on video calls. Young couples who decide to go out on shlichus are practically sacrificing their entire life!

But throughout their years of effort, they succeed in building up a Jewish infrastructure from scratch. A mikvah is built, a shul is constructed, and a kindergarten is opened. Sometimes they even manage to establish a full Jewish day school.

A Jewish community begins to form; Jews who almost completely forgot about their Judaism renew their connection to their People and heritage. The shluchim make new friendships with members of their local community, who now help them with broadening their activities.

And not to speak of funding, which is not at all simple. The shliach must seek donations, find supporters, and garner partners to their work. In this challenge, they also perform wonders.

All this is possible only due to the energy and blessings provided by the Rebbe, who sent them as his shluchim. The Rebbe promised to take the shluchim’s families on his shoulders, and that their devotion and sacrifices will bring the complete geulah for all Jews and all the people of the world.