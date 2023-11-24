Photo Credit: 123rf.com

In connection to the Kinus HaShluchim HaOlomi, the global conference of the Rebbe’s emissaries, the following is a selection of freely translated priceless letters and answers from the Rebbe about the greatness of shlichus.

Rather Be a Potato Farmer?

In a letter to a shlucha who wrote about the difficulties and troubles she was experiencing, the Rebbe writes (Igros Kodesh, Vol. 44, #11605):

“Planting a tree that bears good fruit worthy to be served on the table of kings, especially of a great king, requires great efforts (and sometimes also at night…), and it is, of course, clear to the planter that the fruit will not be complete and pleasing to the eye on the same day he invested his efforts…

“When planting potatoes – the effort is incomparably lower, and so is the time that needs to be waited until potatoes grow, etc.

“Nevertheless, one who was chosen by the king and appointed by him to plant his vineyard and orchard does not ask the king, to (chas v’shalom) switch his work to planting potatoes. Not only that, but he is happy that the king believes in him and chose him for this responsible mission, etc.”

Consult Shluchim and Do the Same

In a letter to a shliach who wrote about the difficulties in his work, and wondered if perhaps he was not suitable for shlichus, the Rebbe answered (Igros, Vol. 44, #11503):

“Of course, you should continue! – but in a manner of addition and growth, and, simply put, this should be done with true bitachon [confidence] that you will indeed succeed, with enthusiasm and happiness.

“This must be done out of great simcha because you merited that through your shlichus and activities, thousands of Jews have been brought closer to their Father in Heaven.

“Through observing practical mitzvos (in addition to bringing Jews close through teaching them the knowledge of Judaism, etc.) Judaism becomes publicized in public (in gatherings, several events, etc.), thus fulfilling the mitzvah of Kiddush Hashem [sanctifying G-d’s Name] according to clear and simple halacha, each time anew.

“The teachings of the Baal Shem Tov in this regard are known and famous (and when it comes to applying it to oneself – one must elevate himself so that ‘you indeed were in mind!’)”

The Merit of Shlichus Will Aid in Healing

To shluchim in Tzfas who asked, after medical difficulties their daughter developed after birth, if it would be worthwhile to move their residence from Tzfas to another place where they would be able to receive better medical treatment, the Rebbe responded:

“Great is the merit of their shlichus, especially to the Holy Land, and specifically to Tzfas, the Holy City, for helping you report good tidings for all the above.