The topic of “Who’s a Jew?” is unfortunately in the headlines again. But before addressing what we can do in reaction to last week’s Israeli Supreme Court ruling on this topic, let’s discuss the definition of a Jew:

In the West, a person is identified with the county in which he’s born. If a person is born in France, he’s a Frenchman; if he’s born in England, he’s an Englishman.

In Judaism, it doesn’t work that way. To illustrate: A person can be born in the holy city of Yerushalayim five minutes from the Kotel but not necessarily be Jewish. It all depends on who his mother is.

If his mother is Jewish, it doesn’t matter if he’s born in Yerushalayim, Johannesburg, Melbourne, London, or Paris – he’s Jewish. Conversely, if his mother isn’t Jewish, it doesn’t matter if he’s born in the heart of Yerushalayim – he isn’t Jewish.

The determination of who’s Jewish comes from Almighty G-d. No human being, or body of human beings, can make this determination. And Almighty G-d has determined that a Jew is someone who was born to a Jewish mother or converted to Judaism according to halacha.

Since Israel’s Supreme Court just ruled otherwise, what we need to do is very simple: All the political parties that are interested in “dvar Hashem zu halacha” should unite together – not to get more seats in the Knesset, but to do G-d’s work, and pass legislation rendering the Supreme Court ruling null and void.

We all recognize the need for G-d’s blessings in all areas, especially considering what we went through from last Purim to this Purim. Following the word of G-d is the key to G-d’s blessings for the Jewish people in general, and for the Jews who live in the Holy Land in particular.

If we follow, and stand up for, G-d’s word, we will receive blessings from Him for good health, long life, and an abundance of nachas and enjoyment in all of our endeavors.