Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Elokai Nitzor concludes as we back up three steps and say a final petition: “Oseh shalom b’mromav, Hu ya’aseh shalom aleinu v’al kol Yisrael, v’imru amein” – He who makes peace in heaven, may He make peace amongst us and all of Yisrael, and they should say amein.

We refer to Hashem as “He who makes peace in heaven.” The great Levush, zt”l, zy”a, explains the nature of this peacemaking. Heaven is made of two opposing forces, fire and water, and Hashem makes peace between them creating the entity called shamayim, which is a synthesis of fire and water (aish and mayim, which make up the word shamayim).

Advertisement





So too, we ask Hashem that in marriages where the partners are sadly in opposition, fighting with one another, Hashem should reunify them, granting them harmony. Likewise, with brothers and sisters who are at each other’s necks in sibling rivalry, may Hashem make peace between them and grant them familial harmony.

A beautiful example of how heaven is exclusively a place of peace can be found in a Gemara in Maseches Sotah. We are informed of a fascinating fact: Daily, in the desert, together with the mon fell women’s beauty treatments because that which beautifies a woman fosters more love and harmony in the home, which promotes peace.

On the other hand, we are taught that when Bnei Yisrael came out of Mitzrayim, they left “chamushim.” Rashi interprets chamushim to mean mizu’yanim, armed with weapons. At first glance, it’s puzzling why the Jews needed to shlep weapons. After all, by the Yam Suf, Bnei Yisroel didn’t lift a finger against the nine million Egyptians. Moshe Rabbeinu assured them, “Hashem yilacheim lachem, v’atem tacharishun” – Hashem will do battle for you and you will be silent. If so, why did we need weapons? It must be that we would use them 40 years later when we did battle against the ferocious Sichon and Og. This begs the question: Why did we have to cart weapons for 40 years? Let Hashem send down bows and arrows, spears and slingshots from heaven 40 years later. The answer is that heaven is a place for peace only. Beauty treatments will readily come down from heaven, but never weapons.

The phrase “Oseh shalom b’mromav” – He who makes peace in heaven – can also refer to how Hashem masterfully orchestrates the myriads of celestial stars, planets, and suns that travel on their heavenly orbits without colliding with each other. So too, we ask Hashem that He should navigate us peacefully as we interact in the workplace, at shul, and in our homes.

It is interesting to note how the Chasam Sofer, zt”l, zy”a, interprets this request. He explains that Hashem ensures peace in the heavens since the angels have no jealousy, no lust or physical desires. We ask Hashem to help us also, below here on earth, when we are faced with the constant inner turmoil between our body pulling us toward its physical needs and our souls that tug us to spiritual pursuits. We beseech Hashem that we should be granted Divine assistance to reconcile and find inner peace amongst these warring emotions.

We don’t just pray for ourselves. We add the phrase “Al kol Yisrael” – that there should be peace for all of Israel. This request takes on contemporary urgency as we think of our brethren facing missiles from the accursed enemy and for our brave soldiers facing death and injury at the hands of the wicked Hamas. We also have in mind our brethren who are exposed to cruel antisemitism the world over, especially the many Jewish students on college campuses whose life of peace has been shattered by senseless hatred. We beg Hashem that, just as heaven is a place of solitude, He should restore peace on earth.

We cap off this request with a very strange statement: “V’imru amein” – And they should say amen. This is highly perplexing. Since we are saying our silent devotion, which is solely between ourselves and Hashem, who is the “they” who should answer amein? The Matteh Moshe explains that we are referring to the angels that surround us at all times. As it says, “Choneh malach Hashem saviv l’yarei’av v’yechaltzem” – the angel of Hashem camps around those that fear Him, and delivers them. It is these angels that we ask to answer amein to our prayers.

This is not the only time when we address these angels in our prayers. In our bentching we say, “Bamarom yilamdu aleihem v’aleinu z’chus she’tehei l’mishmeres shalom” – From Above (meaning Hashem), find favor for them and for us, to grant us the protection of peace. Who is the “for them” in this request? The D’var Aron, Hy”d, zt”l, zy”a, similarly explains that in gratitude we are making this request also on behalf of the angels that surround us.

In the merit of our studies, may Hashem grant us the blessing of peace together with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.