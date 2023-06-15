Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We now focus on the eighth bracha of the Shemoneh Esrei which starts out with the request Refa’einu, “Heal us Hashem and we will be healed.” The Gemara teaches us in Mashechtas Shabbos [32a], “Amar Rav Yitzchak b’rei d’Rav Yehudah, ‘L’olam y’vakeish adam rachamim shelo yecheleh – A person should always pray not to become sick.’” The Gemara goes on to explain why is it wise to pray in anticipation: If one is already sick, he then has to produce sufficient merit to get healthy again. Thus, this would seem to be the blessing to ask Hashem for continued good health. However, the Chofetz Chaim, zt”l, zy”a, in the Mishna Berurah [119:1], quotes the Pri Megadim, that in the blessing of Refa’einu, we should only pray to get cured. It is only in Shema Koleinu or even better before the Yehui l’ratzon before the end of the Shemoneh Esrei, that we should pray for the future, not to become sick.

However, Rabbeinu Bachya, zt”l, zy”a, writes that Refa’einu can mean ‘prevent us from becoming sick.’ He cites as proof to this meaning the verse in Shemos, “Kol hamachala asher samti b’Mitzrayim lo asim alecha, ki Ani Hashem Rofecha – All the sicknesses which I placed on Egypt, I won’t place upon you, for I am Hashem your Doctor.” Continues Rabbeinu Bachya, if we’re not sick, why do we need a doctor? It must be, he concludes, that we’re referring to a doctor of prevention. Thus, according to Rabbeinu Bachya, the request of Refa’einu is consistent with the Gemara in Shabbos, “Please Hashem, prevent us from becoming sick.”

We can add to this, what the Dirshu Mishna Berurah Writes in the beginning of Orach Chaim [119], citing the Responsa of the Shevet HaLevi [Chelek 8], that, if one prays for the future in order to stimulate more concentration in his prayers, he may do so. Shevet HaLevi cites the Sefer Chassidim who says that praying for our needs is a great way to generate more sincere devotion.

It would seem to me, therefore, that most of us who always need extra assistance in keeping our minds upon our prayer, can rely on this to use this blessing to pray in anticipation never to get cancer, blood diseases, dementia, Parkinson’s, and even the more relatively common maladies such as back, hip and knee pains. We should be praying to be spared from clogging of the arteries, atrial fibrillation, glaucoma, macular degeneration, hardness of hearing and insomnia. If we have elderly parents or grandparents, this is a great place to pray for them.

In general, the smarter way to pray, is in anticipation, before we have a problem. As the three close friends of Iyov asked him, “Hayaroch she’acha shelo batzor? – Did you arrange your prayers before you had trouble?”

The Yesod V’Shoresh HaAvodah reminds us to have in mind all of Klal Yisrael when we ask to be healed. For, as we know, all Jews are considered a nefesh achas, like one soul. In chemotherapy labs all around the world, Jews are receiving difficult treatments and are hoping beyond hope that the next blood test will show that the cancer markers are going down, that the next scan will show that the tumor is shrinking. Let’s have them in mind. All around the globe there are people who are hoping for a kidney transplant, who are desperately in need of a bone marrow transplant. Let’s have them in mind.

Remember the Talmudic advice, “Kol hamispallel b’ad chaveiro v’hu tzorich l’oso davar, hu ne’eneh techila – Whoever prays for his friend and he needs the same thing, he will be answered first.” So, let’s energize ourselves to pray for the health and wellbeing of all our fellow Jews and we will be afforded this luxury for ourselves.

The Yaros Devash says that we should pray even for our enemies. He cites Dovid HaMelech who says, “V’ani bechalosam levushi sak – And I when they become sick (my enemies) I wear sackcloth (in prayer for them).” The Yaros Devash continues that we should pray even for the recovery of the wicked. Firstly, that they shouldn’t die before having a chance to repent. Secondly, because if they are being actively punished by Hashem, that means there is rischa, Divine anger in the world which can spill over and hurt even us. As Dovid HaMelech says, “Al b’apcha tochicheini – Don’t, in Your anger (when there is rischa in the world), rebuke me.”

Finally, the Yaros Devash recommends that we also have in mind for the health and vitality of those who study Torah. As the Gemara recommends in Nedarim [49b], we should pray for the wellbeing of the Torah scholars who are weakened by their intense Torah study. We have their interest in mind, for the Talmud says that the Torah scholars are the builders of the world.

In the merit of our regular prayers for global good health, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

(To Be Continued)

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.